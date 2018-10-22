HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of October 22-26:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, October 22

French toast, fruit or juice, milk

Tuesday, October 23

Mini bagels w/cinnamon cream cheese, fruit or juice, milk

Wednesday, October 24

Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk

Thursday, October 25

Cereal bar & yogurt, fruit or juice, milk

Friday, October 26

Conference day – no school

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, October 22

Mac & cheese w/ chicken nuggets, green beans, celery sticks w/dip, juice, milk

Tuesday, October 23

Corn dog, cheesy mashed potatoes, ffresh broccoli, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, October 24

Chicken tenders w/dinner roll, baked beans, baby carrots w/dip, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, October 25

Pepperoni pizza, salad w/dressing, grape tomatoes, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, October 26

Conference day – no school

Junior High Lunch menu

Monday, October 22

Mac & cheese w/ chicken nuggets, green beans, celery sticks w/dip, juice, milk

Tuesday, October 23

ham & Cheese melt on bun, tater tots, fresh broccoli, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, October 24

Chicken tenders w/dinner roll, baked beans, baby carrots w/dip, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, October 25

Cook’s choice, salad w/ dressing, grape tomatoes, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, October 26

Conference day – no school

High School Lunch menu

Monday, October 22

Mac & Cheese w/ chicken nuggets or pulled pork on bun, green beans, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit

Tuesday, October 23

Ham & cheese melt on bun or spicy chicken on bun, oven fries, fresh broccoli, choice of fruit

Wednesday, October 24

Chicken tenters w/ dinner roll or cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, baby carrots w/dip, choice of fruit

Thursday, October 25

Cook’s choice, corn, grape tomatoes, choice of fruit

Friday, October 26

Conference day – no school

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.