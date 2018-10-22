HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of October 22-26:
K-6 Breakfast Menu
Monday, October 22
French toast, fruit or juice, milk
Tuesday, October 23
Mini bagels w/cinnamon cream cheese, fruit or juice, milk
Wednesday, October 24
Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk
Thursday, October 25
Cereal bar & yogurt, fruit or juice, milk
Friday, October 26
Conference day – no school
K-6 Lunch menu
Monday, October 22
Mac & cheese w/ chicken nuggets, green beans, celery sticks w/dip, juice, milk
Tuesday, October 23
Corn dog, cheesy mashed potatoes, ffresh broccoli, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, October 24
Chicken tenders w/dinner roll, baked beans, baby carrots w/dip, pears or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, October 25
Pepperoni pizza, salad w/dressing, grape tomatoes, peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, October 26
Conference day – no school
Junior High Lunch menu
Monday, October 22
Mac & cheese w/ chicken nuggets, green beans, celery sticks w/dip, juice, milk
Tuesday, October 23
ham & Cheese melt on bun, tater tots, fresh broccoli, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, October 24
Chicken tenders w/dinner roll, baked beans, baby carrots w/dip, pears or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, October 25
Cook’s choice, salad w/ dressing, grape tomatoes, peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, October 26
Conference day – no school
High School Lunch menu
Monday, October 22
Mac & Cheese w/ chicken nuggets or pulled pork on bun, green beans, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit
Tuesday, October 23
Ham & cheese melt on bun or spicy chicken on bun, oven fries, fresh broccoli, choice of fruit
Wednesday, October 24
Chicken tenters w/ dinner roll or cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, baby carrots w/dip, choice of fruit
Thursday, October 25
Cook’s choice, corn, grape tomatoes, choice of fruit
Friday, October 26
Conference day – no school
Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.