Warriors selected for BGSU Honor Band

Congratulations to the following Wayne High School students for being selected to the Bowling Green State University High School Honor Band. They will sight read, rehearse, and perform a full program in the span of just two and a half days. Pictured front row, left to right, is Ella Roush, Abby Bernard, Raelee Lance, Isabel Duaso; back row, left to right, Cody McMeans, Dylan Madewell, Ethan DePriest, Ryan Hunt, and Miguel Abeldano.

Congratulations to the following Wayne High School students for being selected to the Bowling Green State University High School Honor Band. They will sight read, rehearse, and perform a full program in the span of just two and a half days. Pictured front row, left to right, is Ella Roush, Abby Bernard, Raelee Lance, Isabel Duaso; back row, left to right, Cody McMeans, Dylan Madewell, Ethan DePriest, Ryan Hunt, and Miguel Abeldano. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/10/web1_HonorBand.jpeg Congratulations to the following Wayne High School students for being selected to the Bowling Green State University High School Honor Band. They will sight read, rehearse, and perform a full program in the span of just two and a half days. Pictured front row, left to right, is Ella Roush, Abby Bernard, Raelee Lance, Isabel Duaso; back row, left to right, Cody McMeans, Dylan Madewell, Ethan DePriest, Ryan Hunt, and Miguel Abeldano. HHCS photo