October Safety Patrol of the Month

Congratulations to the following students for being recognized as the October Safety Patrol Students of the Month. The Huber Heights Police give the students certificates, lunch with Police Officers, and prizes. Left to right are Phillip Gruen and Cai Bowers from Charles Huber Elementary, Key’Shawn Garrett and Laila Woods from Wright Brothers Elementary, Joey Tobe and Carla Swift from Monticello Elementary, Jaedyn Smith from Valley Forge Elementary, and Officer Nick Lambert from the Huber Heights Police Division. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/10/web1_SafetyPatrol-1.jpeg Congratulations to the following students for being recognized as the October Safety Patrol Students of the Month. The Huber Heights Police give the students certificates, lunch with Police Officers, and prizes. Left to right are Phillip Gruen and Cai Bowers from Charles Huber Elementary, Key’Shawn Garrett and Laila Woods from Wright Brothers Elementary, Joey Tobe and Carla Swift from Monticello Elementary, Jaedyn Smith from Valley Forge Elementary, and Officer Nick Lambert from the Huber Heights Police Division. HHPD photo