Wayne fall play set

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne High School will perform The Curious Savage, a comical family show where love transforms and some families are more than names. Join Thespian troupe #113 on October 18-20, 2018. Evening performances at 6 p.m. and Saturday matinee on 20th at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $4 in advance through the Wayne High School bursar’s office. All tickets $5 at the door.

Ethel Savage (Elisa Pacheco right) has been placed in a sanitarium until she reveals where she has hidden $10,000,000. Fairy May(Kailey Wilde bottom right) attempts ti save Mrs. Savage from the “horrible” newspaper. Jeff(Renton Ewing, Florence (Avery Lewis),Hannibal(Nathan Phillips) and Mrs. Paddy (Lamaisa Townsend) look on in horror. (submitted by Christy Barker, director)

The Curious Savage set for Oct. 18-20