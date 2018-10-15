HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of October 15-19:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, October 15

Teacher work day – no school

Tuesday, October 16

Poptarts, fruit or juice, milk

Wednesday, October 17

Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk

Thursday, October 18

Cereal, fruit or juice, milk

Friday, October 19

Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, October 15

Teacher work day – no school

Tuesday, October 16

French toast w/sausage patties, hash brown, fresh broccoli, fruit juice, milk

Wednesday, October 17

Beef walking taco w/cheese & shredded lettuce, refried beans, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, October 18

Rib B Que on bun, green beans, grape tomatoes, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Friday,October 19

Chicken patty on bun, corn, baby carrots w/dip, Ohio Gold Rush Apple, milk

Junior High Lunch menu

Monday, October 15

Teacher work day – no school

Tuesday, October 16

Meatloaf w/roll, mashed potatoes & gravy, fresh broccoli, fruit juice, milk

Wednesday, October 17

Beef walking taco w/cheese & shredded lettuce, refried beans, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, October 18

Rib B Que on bun, green beans, grape tomatoes, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Friday,October 19

Spicy chicken patty on bun, corn, baby carrots w/dip, Ohio Gold Rush Apple, milk

High School Lunch menu

Monday, October 15

Teacher work day – no school

Tuesday, October 16

meatloaf w/roll or turkey and cheese melt, mashed potatoes w/gravy, fresh broccoli, choice of fruit

Wednesday, October 17

Beef walking taco w/cheese and lettuce or spicy chicken on bun, refried beans, choice of fruit

Thursday, October 18

Cheeseburger on bun or choice of pizza, green beans, grape tomatoes, choice of fruit

Friday, October 19

Philly cheesesteak on bun or spicy chicken tenders w/roll, corn, baby carrots w/dip, Ohio Gold Rush Apple

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.