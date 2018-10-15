HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of October 15-19:
K-6 Breakfast Menu
Monday, October 15
Teacher work day – no school
Tuesday, October 16
Poptarts, fruit or juice, milk
Wednesday, October 17
Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk
Thursday, October 18
Cereal, fruit or juice, milk
Friday, October 19
Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk
K-6 Lunch menu
Monday, October 15
Teacher work day – no school
Tuesday, October 16
French toast w/sausage patties, hash brown, fresh broccoli, fruit juice, milk
Wednesday, October 17
Beef walking taco w/cheese & shredded lettuce, refried beans, pears or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, October 18
Rib B Que on bun, green beans, grape tomatoes, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Friday,October 19
Chicken patty on bun, corn, baby carrots w/dip, Ohio Gold Rush Apple, milk
Junior High Lunch menu
Monday, October 15
Teacher work day – no school
Tuesday, October 16
Meatloaf w/roll, mashed potatoes & gravy, fresh broccoli, fruit juice, milk
Wednesday, October 17
Beef walking taco w/cheese & shredded lettuce, refried beans, pears or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, October 18
Rib B Que on bun, green beans, grape tomatoes, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Friday,October 19
Spicy chicken patty on bun, corn, baby carrots w/dip, Ohio Gold Rush Apple, milk
High School Lunch menu
Monday, October 15
Teacher work day – no school
Tuesday, October 16
meatloaf w/roll or turkey and cheese melt, mashed potatoes w/gravy, fresh broccoli, choice of fruit
Wednesday, October 17
Beef walking taco w/cheese and lettuce or spicy chicken on bun, refried beans, choice of fruit
Thursday, October 18
Cheeseburger on bun or choice of pizza, green beans, grape tomatoes, choice of fruit
Friday, October 19
Philly cheesesteak on bun or spicy chicken tenders w/roll, corn, baby carrots w/dip, Ohio Gold Rush Apple
Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.