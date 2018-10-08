Adult Career Path & Learning Expo slated

DAYTON — The Adult Career Path & Learning Expo brings together informative presenters, professional career coaches, and a vast array of exhibitors, all focused on helping adults explore their career options, enhance their job skills, or position themselves for professional advancement.

The free event takes place Thursday, October 25 from 3:30 – 7 p.m. at the Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third Street.

“Whether you’re a young professional who needs additional skills to land a better job, you want to stay relevant in your current workplace, or you’re looking toward an encore career, this Expo is for you,” said Diane Farrell, director of external relations and development for the Dayton Metro Library. “The workplace landscape is changing dramatically, and this event will help adults achieve their professional goals with education, training and coaching.”

Presenters and exhibitors will offer a full range of information on education options, from self-directed online learning and micro-certifications, to apprenticeships and specialized training for in-demand careers, to traditional two- and four-year degrees.

“A highlight of the Adult Career Path & Learning Expo is the opportunity to meet individually with career coaches,” said Ann Riegle-Crichton, Business Services Librarian. “Our Job Seekers volunteers have extensive experience in job searching, career coaching, and assessing your skills and interests.”

Free 15-minute coaching sessions will be available on a first-come, first served basis with advisors Lisa Gillespie, Dana Morgan, Judith Schimpf and Mike Vacchiano.

A panel presentation will focus on Adult Education options. Panelists will discuss their own Adult Education success stories, how they chose the program they chose, and how they paid for it. Tech Demos will show participants how to access free online learning, career planning, job training, and employment information. Over 40 exhibitors, representing a broad spectrum of community organizations and services, will offer information on education, financial assistance, credit counseling, job training, and more.

The Adult Career Path & Learning Expo is free, but advance registration is appreciated. Online registration and more information, including a complete, current list of exhibitors and planning partners, is available at DaytonMetroLibrary.org/CareerExpo or call (937) 463-2665.

(Please note: This is not a job fair or hiring event.)

EXHIBITORS

A broad spectrum of community organizations and services will be on hand offering information about education options, financial assistance, job training, career coaching, and so much more. Over 40 exhibitors will attend.

* Planning Partner

** Funder/Sponsor

Aspire GED

Better Business Bureau

The Brunner Literacy Center

CareSource Life Services **

The Catalyst (Military-to-Civilian Transition)

Central Michigan University

Clark State Community College

Consumer Credit Counseling

Clothes That Work

Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce *

Dayton Metro Library *

Dayton Ohio Area Electrical JATC

Dayton VA Medical Center/Benefits

Dean Waggenspack, Career Coach *

Devry University & Keller Graduate School of Management

Discovery Lab-Global

Drivers Edge CDL Training Academy

Edison State Community College

Girl Develop It Dayton

Indiana Wesleyan University *

Liberty Home Health Care

Miami Valley Career Technology Center Adult Education *

Miami Valley Community Action Partnership

Miami Valley Works, a Services of GESMV *

Montgomery County Development Services/Ohio Means Jobs *

Montgomery County’s Mini University

New Horizons Computer Learning Center of Dayton *

Ohio University

Park University – Wright Patterson AFB

Premier Health

Project Read

Sinclair College

Sinclair Community College/Workforce Department

Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Learning (SOCHE) *

United Rehabilitation Services – Employment Services Department

Wesley Community Center

Takes place October 25 at the Dayton Metro Library

Reach the Dayton Metro Library Main Branch at (937) 496-8584 or visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org

