Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
September 13
Misty A. Villalpando, permitting drug abuse, drug paraphernalia
Christopher L. Miller, drug paraphernalia
Jeremy L. Hasty, drug paraphernalia
Kimberly A. Ledbetter, drug paraphernalia
Jonathan D. Miller, warrant arrest
Elizabeth E. Fourman, felony warrant arrest
Danielle L. Adlins, warrant arrest
Willie J. Wilson, felony theft, theft
Shawn N. Baldwin, warrant arrest
Joshua M. Reser, domestic violence
Robert D. Boykin, disorderly conduct
September 14
Jennifer L. Wells, warrant arrest
Vincent Hood, warrant arrest
September 15
Jeremy D. Bartee, felony warrant
September 16
Victoria C. Summers, theft without consent
Rodney L. Cosby, Jr., violation of protection order, resisting arrest
Ronald M. Douds, possession of marijuana
James S. Nouanesengsy, felony warrant arrest
September 17
Curtis L. Veal, criminal trespass
Karen A. Lipscomb, warrant arrest
Kevin L. Jones possession of marijuana
Darrell N. Abney, drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass
Lance D. Sutherland, warrant arrest
Brandon L. Honeycutt, domestic violence
Rachel D. Jefferson, warrant arrest
September 18
Branden J. Bland, felony warrant arrest (2), felony marijuana possession
Sarah R. Donahue, possession of drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia
Mary C. Ganley, warrant arrest
Chad A. Hill, warrant arrest
September 19
Mark A. Jones, warrant arrest
Christopher S. Stuckey, felony warrant arrest
Stepen A. Terhune, warrant arrest
Samuel H. Douglas, criminal damaging
Donald E. Williams, theft
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.