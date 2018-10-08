Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

September 13

Misty A. Villalpando, permitting drug abuse, drug paraphernalia

Christopher L. Miller, drug paraphernalia

Jeremy L. Hasty, drug paraphernalia

Kimberly A. Ledbetter, drug paraphernalia

Jonathan D. Miller, warrant arrest

Elizabeth E. Fourman, felony warrant arrest

Danielle L. Adlins, warrant arrest

Willie J. Wilson, felony theft, theft

Shawn N. Baldwin, warrant arrest

Joshua M. Reser, domestic violence

Robert D. Boykin, disorderly conduct

September 14

Jennifer L. Wells, warrant arrest

Vincent Hood, warrant arrest

September 15

Jeremy D. Bartee, felony warrant

September 16

Victoria C. Summers, theft without consent

Rodney L. Cosby, Jr., violation of protection order, resisting arrest

Ronald M. Douds, possession of marijuana

James S. Nouanesengsy, felony warrant arrest

September 17

Curtis L. Veal, criminal trespass

Karen A. Lipscomb, warrant arrest

Kevin L. Jones possession of marijuana

Darrell N. Abney, drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass

Lance D. Sutherland, warrant arrest

Brandon L. Honeycutt, domestic violence

Rachel D. Jefferson, warrant arrest

September 18

Branden J. Bland, felony warrant arrest (2), felony marijuana possession

Sarah R. Donahue, possession of drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia

Mary C. Ganley, warrant arrest

Chad A. Hill, warrant arrest

September 19

Mark A. Jones, warrant arrest

Christopher S. Stuckey, felony warrant arrest

Stepen A. Terhune, warrant arrest

Samuel H. Douglas, criminal damaging

Donald E. Williams, theft

