What’s happening in Huber Heights City Schools

HUBER HEIGHTS — Here’s what’s happening in the Huber Heights City Schools

Family Math Night

Students in grades K-8 come learn about our new math curriculum and how you can support learning at home on Tuesday, Oct. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Weisenborn Junior High School. Enjoy family math games, giveaways, raffles, and light refreshments! All are welcome even if you have not RSVP’d.

No School for Teacher Work Day

There is no school on Monday, October 15 for a teacher work day and professional development. Report cards for first quarter will be available for viewing in Progress Book on Friday, October 19th after 3:00 p.m.

Weisenborn Book Fair

Weisenborn Book Fair Monday, October 15 through Thursday, October 25. Only cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted. Online orders may be placed from October 13-26.

Weisenborn tutoring

Free Peer-to-Peer After School Tutoring National Junior Honor Society offers after-school tutoring for all students from 2:30 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. on Wednesdays. (Room B111 for the months of October, December, February, and April; Room B117 for the months of November, January, March, and May).

End of Course exam re-takes scheduled

Wayne High School End of Course retakes will take place on December 3-14, 2018. Any student who has scored a 1 or 2 on any EOC test should sign up to retake those tests. Students who wish to retake one or more EOC tests must sign up online at https://tinyurl.com/y7to62at by November 23rd. You MUST be signed into your school email to use the form. If you have any questions please see your counselor or Mrs. Gore in B113.

Fall comedy is October 18-19

The Wayne High School Fall Comedy, The Curious Savage, will be performing on Thursday and Friday October 18 – 19 at 6 p.m. and Saturday October 20 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets on sale starting Friday in the bursar’s office with Ms. McCullough or see a drama student to purchase advance tickets. Tickets are $4 in advance and $5 at the door.

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

