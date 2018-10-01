Mengs excel at world championships

HUBER HEIGHTS — Imagine coming to a tournament and you see the top athletes who have Olympic level gymnastic skill, the grace of a professional dancer, the poise and presence of moving meditation, and the tenacity and ferocity of full-contact mixed martial arts bouts… all combined in one event. Every athlete, coach and judge conducts himself or herself with the utmost respect, decorum, and protocol. It’s not in your imagination, it’s the World Kung Fu/Wushu Championships, held on the world stage in a different country every 2 – 4 years. Wushu literally means “martial/military art” in Chinese and in the modern era it refers to the most comprehensive martial art sport in existence.

Wushu covers the gauntlet of traditional forms and modern forms of Northern and Southern Arts, Internal Arts, Weapons – solo and dual sets, and full-contact fighting which consists of kicking, striking, and grappling/throws/takedowns on a raised platform.

Three students from Meng’s Martial Arts received awards from the City of Huber Heights for special recognition for significant accomplishments. The trio – Vincent Meng, Spencer Meng, and Derikson Meng have a track record of accomplishments that continues to grow. In July 2018, more than 30 members from 7 different branches of the Meng’s Martial Arts International came together at the 6th Kuoshu World Championships in Baltimore, MD.

Vincent Meng became an official World Champion in the Kung Fu Kuoshu Federation for full contact fighting in Sanda as a Gold medalist. This is his second World Champion title, the first was earned in Ermei Mountain, Sichuan, China in November of 2017. He is very excited to continue to compete at the National and World levels in both forms and fighting. With his world title, Meng’s Martial Arts has produced students that have won at the State, Regional, National, Pan-American, and World title levels. Vincent also took 1st in the Taekwondo US Nationals. Because he took first in the US for Taekwondo, he is also qualified for the Taekwondo World University Games in November Seoul, Korea. Currently, in Taekwondo within the United States, he is ranked #2 for his weight class and received the prestigious recognition of being an All-American athlete. Spencer Meng took Gold at the Wushu Kung Fu National in Lubbock, TX which qualified him for the 7th World Junior Wushu Championships on July 9th to 16th, 2018 in Brasilia, the capital city of Brazil.

This was the first time the World Junior Wushu Championships was held in the Americas and the event was very well received. A total of 368 athletes from 39 countries registered to participate – 228 for Taolu (forms) and 140 for Sanda (fighting). 2018 represented the largest medal count in United States of America Wushu Kungfu Federation history. Spencer took Bronze in the Boys Sanda, 45kg division. Derikson Meng took 2nd at the Kung Fu Wushu Nationals Championship in Lubbock, TX. This is his fourth National Level medal at 13 years old. All three excel academically and are honor roll students.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore reads a proclamation honoring Huber Heights residents Derikson, Spencer and Vincent Meng honoring them for their accomplishments at recent national and international martial arts competitions. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/10/web1_Mengs.jpeg Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore reads a proclamation honoring Huber Heights residents Derikson, Spencer and Vincent Meng honoring them for their accomplishments at recent national and international martial arts competitions. Contributed photo