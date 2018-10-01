Golden Times

HUBER HEIGHTS — Below is a calendar of events for the Huber Heights Senior Center located at 6428 Chambersburg Road. Reach the Senior Center at 233-999 or online at www.huberseniorcenter.org.

PRESENTATION: MEDICARE 101

To help you prepare for open enrollment that runs October 15 through December 7, a representative from OSHIIP (Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program) with the Ohio Department of Insurance will present information on Medicare Parts A, B, C, and D at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10. Learn what is covered, what is not covered, and what the out of pocket costs are under Medicare. Also, learn about Medicare Supplement Insurance and Medicare Advantage Plans. There will be time for questions and answers. Open to the community.

MEDICARE COUNSELING APPOINTMENTS

The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP), a division of the Ohio Department of Insurance, will host a Medicare Check-Up Day on Tuesday, October 30, at the senior center from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., by appointment only. You will receive help comparing, reviewing, and enrolling in the best plan that meets your unique needs. Call the senior center at 233-9999 starting September 27 to make an appointment; open to the community. Be sure to bring your medicine bottles to your appointment or a complete medication list that includes the correct spelling of the drug, dosage, and frequency; for example: Lisinopril, 2.5 mg, 1x per day. Bringing the actual bottles is preferred. If you choose to provide a list, you can pick up a medication comparison form at the senior center in advance.

Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program representatives are trained by the state, and do not sell or promote any insurance companies, policies, or agents.

MEMBERSHIP REQUIREMENTS

To be eligible to participate in center activities and to receive the monthly newsletter, you must be a current member. Dues are $20 (checks preferred); there is no extra charge for non-residents. Renewal is due every January. Please make sure that you receive a new membership card when you join or renew (includes honorary members). Those joining for the first time will receive a welcome packet (one per family). All are required to sign a general liability waiver.

New members are welcome anytime; seniors must be at least fifty to join and their younger spouses are welcome to join. Those turning 90 by March 1 are honorary and not charged the membership fee; however, an application must be on file and updated every January.

Interested seniors may be permitted to visit three times before joining. Dues are reduced to $5 October through December for first-time applicants only with the full renewal fee of $20 due in January.

MEMBERSHIP DRIVE

Now is a good time to encourage friends, family, neighbors, and new residents to join the senior center. Those who have never been members before can join for only $5 from October – December with the full fee of $20 due in January 2019.

BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR

Feel welcome to walk in for the following screening (no fasting required). Open to seniors in the community. Unavoidable short-notice cancellations may occur at times.

Tuesday: October 9, 11:45-12:45, with blood pressure and sugar checks by The Laurels of Huber Heights.

BEGINNER LINE DANCE

The new eight-week session begins October 11. Cost is $15 and due when registering. Open to senior center members only. Class will not be held November 15, 22, and the holiday party will be held December 20. Class is held from 9 -10 a.m. on Thursdays. Men and women are welcome to participate, partners are not needed, and instructor, Rose Winkler, provides a variety of music and dance steps to make this class interesting and fun.

INTERMEDIATE LINE DANCE

The intermediate level class is coming back beginning October 11. The eight-week class, for members only, will be held from 10:15-11:15 on Thursdays. Cost is $20 and due when registering.

AARP SMART DRIVER CLASS

The senior center will serve as a site for an AARP Smart Driver Class from 12-4 p.m. on Monday, November 5. Many insurance companies offer a premium discount; check with your company; if no discount, this is still a good refresher! Cost is $15 for AARP members who bring their member number or $20 for non-members (checks or cash,); pay the instructor on arrival. Driver’s license is required for each participant. To register, call 233-9999 or see the receptionist October 1 – November 1. Open to the community.

TERRIFIC TRIPS

Senior center members may register the first ten days. After that, non-member seniors or those ages 21-49 accompanying a senior, may register for remaining seats.

Nov. 28 Mega Caverns: Lights Under Louisville

Enjoy a spectacular light show in the Mega Caverns under Louisville. It is the only underground light show of its kind. You will first have dinner on your own at Cracker Barrel in La Grange and then stay on the bus for the light show. Cost is $49. A second bus is now available if enough register. Last day to sign up is October 11. Departure time is 1:45 with approximate return of 9:30 p.m.

April 14-20, 2019 Myrtle Beach & Charleston, S.C.

Members register at 9 a.m. on November 1, 2018. Non-members starting November 15.

Cost is $635 rooming double. Enjoy shows, a cruise on Charleston Harbor, visit Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, Broadway on the Beach, Brookgreen Gardens, free time in Charleston, and more.

CAR-FIT & KEEPING THE KEYS

Drive up to the senior center parking lot and see how you “fit” in your car and also get a vehicle maintenance inspection by AAA Tire & Auto Technicians! This will be conducted from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Monday, October 29. Call 937-558-8427 beginning October 4 to make an appointment OR if you attend the “Keeping the Keys” presentation on October 3, you will have first opportunity to make an appointment.

Car-Fit: sponsored by AAA and ODOT to offer older adults the opportunity to check how well their personal vehicles “fit” them in order to be safe drivers. An occupational therapist will be on site to offer adjustment tips for those who need it. Information and materials on community-specific resources and adaptive equipment as well as a vehicle inspection (tires, battery, etc.). are included. Appointments take 20-30 minutes and you stay in your car.

Keeping the Keys Presentation: AAA Driving School Supervisor will offer this free, one-hour workshop at 9:30 on October 3 to help provide mature drivers with the information and resources essential for staying on the road longer and safer After the presentation, you will be able to make an appointment for the Car-Fit event if you wish. Please call 233-9999 to register.

TAX PREPARATION VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Volunteers are needed for the AARP Tax-Aide group at the Huber Heights Senior Center (HHSC). Tax-Aide volunteers are certified by AARP and the IRS to provide free tax preparation services to the community.

There are two requirements to becoming an AARP certified volunteer tax preparer: 1) completing training and passing certification tests, and 2) a commitment to prepare tax returns on Wednesdays and Fridays from February through April 15. Tax returns at HHSC are prepared by appointment only.

Tax knowledge is helpful but not required. Basic computer skills are also beneficial. Volunteers will be provided with a laptop computer and will be taught to use the tax software program and how to properly prepare tax returns.

Certification training begins in October to learn federal tax laws and tax software usage, and January to learn to prepare state and school district tax returns. Tax preparation for clients begins February 1, 2019.

Volunteers are also needed who can serve in a support role. Client Facilitators help clients complete the IRS Intake Form at their scheduled appointment.

To inquire about volunteering call the Volunteer Coordinator at 937-703-2421. For more information about the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program visit www.aarp.org/giving-back.

Sue and Bill McCabe, Tai Chi and Golden Qi instructors, were presented with the Special Senior Award by the Huber Heights Senior Center president, Jim Boggs. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/10/web1_GoldenTimes.jpeg Sue and Bill McCabe, Tai Chi and Golden Qi instructors, were presented with the Special Senior Award by the Huber Heights Senior Center president, Jim Boggs. Contributed photo