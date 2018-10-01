HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of October 1-5:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, October 1

French toast, fruit or juice, milk

Tuesday, October 2

Poptarts fruit or juice, milk

Wednesday, October 3

Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk

Thursday, October 4

Cereal, fruit or juice, milk

Friday, October 5

Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, October 1

Mini cheese pizza bagels, salad w/dressing, grape tomatoes, fruit juice, milk

Tuesday, October 2

Popcorn chicken w/soft pretzel rod, mashed potatoes, cucumber slices, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, October 3

Cheese quesadilla, refried beans, celery sticks w/dip, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, October 4

Turkey and cheese deli on bun, corn, fresh broccoli, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Friday,October 5

Hot dog on bun, waffle fries, baby carrots w/dip, watermelon slushie, milk

Junior High Lunch menu

High School Lunch menu

Monday, October 1

Mini cheese pizza bagels or cheeseburger, broccoli & cheese, grape tomatoes, choice of fruit

Tuesday, October 2

Popcorn chicken w/soft pretzel rod or pulled pork on bun, mashed potatoes, cucumber slices, choice of fruit

Wednesday, October 3

Cheese quesadilla or spicy chicken on bun, refried beans, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit

Thursday, October 4

Philly cheesesteak on bun or choice of pizza, corn, fresh broccoli, choice of fruit

Friday, October 5

Chili cheese dog on bun or chicken patty on bun, green beans, baby carrots w/dip, choice of fruit

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.