HUBER HEIGHTS — Each month during the school year the Huber Heights Police Division (HHPD) recognizes students who serve as Safety Patrol for their hard work and determination in keeping students and citizens safe.

The Safety Patrol Advisors at each elementary school nominate two of their students to be recognized by the police division. These students are taken to CiCi’s Pizza for the Safety Patrol of the Month luncheon. The students are given certificates, have lunch with police officers, and are awarded prizes.

The September Safety Patrol of the Month awardees are Kennedy Reeser and Tyler Knueve from Wright Brothers Elementary, Claire Todd and Ashlynn Holland from Monticello Elementary, Cheyenne Mahaffy and Avalon Sparks from Rushmore Elementary.