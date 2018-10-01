Fire Division to host open house

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Fire Division will host an open house for the public on Sunday, October 7 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Division Headqarters, Station 22, 7008 Brandt Pike.

The open house will kick off October’s annual Fire Prevention Month.

Activities at the open house will include a live fire and sprinkler system, hands-on activities, live demonstrations, station tours, static display of fire vehicles and rescue apparatus, refreshments, hand outs, and more.

Anyone with questions should contact the Fire Division at (937) 233-1564.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

