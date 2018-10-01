Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
September 6
Sherry A. Bailey, felonious assault
Mark D. Stump, domestic violence
William J. Barlowe, felony warrant arrest
Bobbi J0 Cassidy, drug paraphernalia
September 7
Eric M. Cason, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, warrant arrest (2)
Holly R. Hope, possession of drug abuse instruments
Jessica L. Bowman, selling, purchasing, distributing, or delivering dangerous drugs
Deacon M. Minna, domestic violence
Jeffrey L. Holzinger, theft without consent, obstructing official business
Aaron T. Jacks, warrant arrest
Morgan R. Tanner, theft
September 8
Waymond Moore, Jr., domestic violence
K’Ellieh N. Miller, criminal damaging/endangering
Sabrina D. Phibbs, domestic violence
Justin E. Hamilton, warrant arrest (3)
Brandie N. Justice, warrant arrest (3)
Brenda L. Brooks, felony warrant arrest
September 10
Marshall V. Ebright, OVI
Lillian N. Holub, warrant arrest (2)
Youcef Souisri, theft
Dazzling D. Harris, theft without consent
September 11
Melissa N. Horn, failure to stop after accident, failure to stop at traffic control device, possession of marijuana, open container violation
Matthew D. Perry, driving under suspension, driving with no valid license
Allen J. Daniel, warrant arrest (2)
September 12
Aaron A. Smith, warrant arrest (2)
