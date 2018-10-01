Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown.

September 6

Sherry A. Bailey, felonious assault

Mark D. Stump, domestic violence

William J. Barlowe, felony warrant arrest

Bobbi J0 Cassidy, drug paraphernalia

September 7

Eric M. Cason, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, warrant arrest (2)

Holly R. Hope, possession of drug abuse instruments

Jessica L. Bowman, selling, purchasing, distributing, or delivering dangerous drugs

Deacon M. Minna, domestic violence

Jeffrey L. Holzinger, theft without consent, obstructing official business

Aaron T. Jacks, warrant arrest

Morgan R. Tanner, theft

September 8

Waymond Moore, Jr., domestic violence

K’Ellieh N. Miller, criminal damaging/endangering

Sabrina D. Phibbs, domestic violence

Justin E. Hamilton, warrant arrest (3)

Brandie N. Justice, warrant arrest (3)

Brenda L. Brooks, felony warrant arrest

September 10

Marshall V. Ebright, OVI

Lillian N. Holub, warrant arrest (2)

Youcef Souisri, theft

Dazzling D. Harris, theft without consent

September 11

Melissa N. Horn, failure to stop after accident, failure to stop at traffic control device, possession of marijuana, open container violation

Matthew D. Perry, driving under suspension, driving with no valid license

Allen J. Daniel, warrant arrest (2)

September 12

Aaron A. Smith, warrant arrest (2)

