2018 Wayne Homecoming Court

The 2018 Wayne High School Homecoming Court has been announced. Front row, left to right, Freshmen Benjamin Bochenek, Lily Claude, Taylor Burge, Sanai Lynch, Zach Bannorra, Elijah Brown; second row, left to right, Sophomores Kiara Drew, DeAndre Ham, Jaden Hurd, Brendan Hill, Jordan Byrd, Kyli Gainer; third row, left to right, Juniors Brenden Lawson, Matt Sexton, Amiya Drew, Dezirae Dodd, Gabrielle Crossman, Autumn Conners, Kaleb Stines, Jacob Padilla; and back row, left to right, Seniors Matteo Rivas, Emma Baird, Nevaeh Brassfield, Nathan Klarer, Mileena Raglin, Justin Harris, Alexis Smith, Jordon Long, Rashad McKee, and Tylar Harmon. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/09/web1_Wayne-homecoming.jpeg The 2018 Wayne High School Homecoming Court has been announced. Front row, left to right, Freshmen Benjamin Bochenek, Lily Claude, Taylor Burge, Sanai Lynch, Zach Bannorra, Elijah Brown; second row, left to right, Sophomores Kiara Drew, DeAndre Ham, Jaden Hurd, Brendan Hill, Jordan Byrd, Kyli Gainer; third row, left to right, Juniors Brenden Lawson, Matt Sexton, Amiya Drew, Dezirae Dodd, Gabrielle Crossman, Autumn Conners, Kaleb Stines, Jacob Padilla; and back row, left to right, Seniors Matteo Rivas, Emma Baird, Nevaeh Brassfield, Nathan Klarer, Mileena Raglin, Justin Harris, Alexis Smith, Jordon Long, Rashad McKee, and Tylar Harmon. HHCS photo