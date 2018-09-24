Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

August 30

Tra’vomm M. Rodger, felony warrant arrest

Trent J. Smith, felony warrant arrest, obstructing official business

August 31

Sara R. Watts, warant arrest, felony drug possession, possession of drug abuse instruments

Michael L. Stallworth, warrant arrest

Jesse A. Moles, warrant arrest

Eric L. Bubeck, obstructing official business, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Jessica L. Gast, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, failure to disclose personal information

September 1

Darion D. Blair, felony warrant arrest

Zachary J. Herbst, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Cierra D. Eubanks, warrant arrest

Deshaun C. Hunter, possession of marijuana

Cynthia M. Kempher, warrat arrest

Kelly L. Strine, warrant arrest

September 2

Heidi I. Stammer, warrant arrest

Jesse C. Carlson, OVI

Carl J. Adkins, warrant arrest

William C. Hayslett, felony domestic violence

September 3

Devon L. Hayes, domestic violence

Darrion G. Moore, warrant arrest

Devon L. Jones, receiving stolen property

Dillon L. Bayes, warrant arrest

Jason D. Foley, domestic violence

Jamie L. Toner, violation of protection order

Dustin M. Duhl, felony warrant arrest

September 4

Amanda L. Sundberg, warrant arrest

Sally J. Hite, OVI

Craig E. Keller, domestic violence

John T. Franz, felony warrant arrest

Desiree M. Gossard, felony warrant (3)

September 5

Storm D. Smith, OVI Physical Control, resisting arrest, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant

Misty A. Villalpando, drug paraphernalia

Ryan P. O’Neal, felony warrant arrest

Victor T. Alferez, OVI

Maria M. Casey, felony warrant

Kenneth C. Stevens, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

