Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
August 30
Tra’vomm M. Rodger, felony warrant arrest
Trent J. Smith, felony warrant arrest, obstructing official business
August 31
Sara R. Watts, warant arrest, felony drug possession, possession of drug abuse instruments
Michael L. Stallworth, warrant arrest
Jesse A. Moles, warrant arrest
Eric L. Bubeck, obstructing official business, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
Jessica L. Gast, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, failure to disclose personal information
September 1
Darion D. Blair, felony warrant arrest
Zachary J. Herbst, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
Cierra D. Eubanks, warrant arrest
Deshaun C. Hunter, possession of marijuana
Cynthia M. Kempher, warrat arrest
Kelly L. Strine, warrant arrest
September 2
Heidi I. Stammer, warrant arrest
Jesse C. Carlson, OVI
Carl J. Adkins, warrant arrest
William C. Hayslett, felony domestic violence
September 3
Devon L. Hayes, domestic violence
Darrion G. Moore, warrant arrest
Devon L. Jones, receiving stolen property
Dillon L. Bayes, warrant arrest
Jason D. Foley, domestic violence
Jamie L. Toner, violation of protection order
Dustin M. Duhl, felony warrant arrest
September 4
Amanda L. Sundberg, warrant arrest
Sally J. Hite, OVI
Craig E. Keller, domestic violence
John T. Franz, felony warrant arrest
Desiree M. Gossard, felony warrant (3)
September 5
Storm D. Smith, OVI Physical Control, resisting arrest, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant
Misty A. Villalpando, drug paraphernalia
Ryan P. O’Neal, felony warrant arrest
Victor T. Alferez, OVI
Maria M. Casey, felony warrant
Kenneth C. Stevens, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.