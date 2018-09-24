Community Calendar

Fire Division to hold open house

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Fire Division will host an open house on Sunday, October 7 from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at Station 22, 7008 Brandt Pike.

Board of Ed changes board meeting dates

HUBER HEIGHTS — The date of the October Huber Heights Board of Education meeting has been changed from October 11 to October 18 and will be held at the same location, Valley Forge Elementary School, at 6 p.m. The December board meeting date has been changed from December 13 to December 6 and will still be held at Charles Huber Elementary School at 6 p.m.

Square Dance Classes Offered in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Double H Square Dance Club will be offering western style square dance lessons beginning Tuesday Sept 11. The class will meet each week at the Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church Activity Center, 7505 Taylorsville Rd, on Tuesday nights, 7:00p.m. to 9:00 p.m. until early May next year. Square dancing is a popular activity in the Dayton area with several clubs in surrounding towns providing opportunities to dance in Huber Heights each month and other communities. The lesson for the first night is free and subsequent lessons are $3:00 per person. Casual attire is suggested and no experience is necessary. Lessons are for ages 10 and up, including senior citizen ages. For more information you may contact the instructor, Mr. Bob Jones, (937) 339-1286;or Ron and Joyce, (937) 233-6897; or Richard and Marge Risner, (937) 864-7233.

Police to discuss internet safety

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Police Division will be hosting an internet safety presentation on Thursday, October 4th at 6:30 pm. We’ll be discussing internet safety as it relates to online scams, usage by children and other important issues. The presentation will be in the community room of the Huber Heights Police Division, located at 6121 Taylorsville Rd. Huber Heights, OH 45424.

Cancer Companions

HUBER HEIGHTS – Are you are someone you know is suffering from the chaos of cancer? Do you feel alone during your journey? If so, Cancer Companions is here for you. Cancer Companions is a progra.m. that provides moral and spiritual support to cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, fa.m.ily members, and friends. This progra.m. is designed to help those affected by cancer see God throughout their journey. To register or gain additional information contact Pastor Latoya at 937.236.5970 or latoyawsulphurgrove.org.

Grief Ministry at Sulphur Grove

HUBER HEIGHTS – The Grief Ministry at Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church serves the purpose of standing alongside to support those who have encountered an indirect or significant loss in their lives. This ministry focuses on caring, loving, and encouraging each person through their grief journey. We have group meetings on the first and third Thursday of the month.

The Grief Ministry tea.m. will be hosting the afternoon (1:30 p.m. -3:00 p.m.) grief sessions at the YMCA in Huber Heights. The evening (6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.) sessions will remain at the church.

Kiser High School alumni meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the a.m.erican Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

North Dayton Gold Star Referral Club to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — Gold Star Referral Clubs are groups of business professionals who get together to help build each others business. The North Dayton referral Partners consists of quality business people who meet over breakfast in order to build relationships, increase business and exchange referrals.

Come visit us at The Heights Café, located at 6178 Cha.m.bersburg Road in Huber Heights on Wednesday from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. Contact Al Harmon at 937-623-3246, with any questions.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/09/web1_Calendar-3.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To have your item included in the community calendar, email it to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.

To have your item included in the community calendar, email it to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.