HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of September 17-21:
K-6 Breakfast Menu
Monday, September 17
French toast, fruit or juice, milk
Tuesday, September 18
Poptarts, fruit or juice, milk
Wednesday, September 19
Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk
Thursday, September 20
Cereal, fruit or juice, milk
Friday, September 21
Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk
K-6 Lunch menu
Monday, September 17
Chicken tenders w/dinner roll, mashed potatoes, cucumber slices, fruit juice, milk
Tuesday, September 18
Mini cheese pizza bagels, salad w/dressing, grape tomatoes, peaches or fruit, milk
Wednesday, September 19
Beef walking taco w/cheese and lettuce, refried beans, fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, September 20
Chicken nuggets w/dinner roll, green beans, broccoli, peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, September 21
Popcorn chicken w/ soft pretzel rod, corn celery sticks w/dip, watermelon slushie, milk
Junior High Lunch menu
Monday, September 17
Chicken drumstick w/dinner roll, mashed potatoes, cucumber slices, fruit juice, milk
Tuesday, September 18
Mini cheese pizza bagels, salad w/dressing, grape tomatoes, peaches or fruit, milk
Wednesday, September 19
Beef walking taco w/cheese and lettuce, refried beans, fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, September 20
Chicken nuggets w/dinner roll, green beans, broccoli, peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, September 21
Popcorn chicken w/ soft pretzel rod, corn celery sticks w/dip, watermelon slushie, milk
High School Lunch menu
Monday, September 17
Spicy chicken tenders w/dinner roll or bosco cheesesticks, broccoli & cheese, cucumber slices choice fruit
Tuesday, September 18
Mini cheese pizza bagels or chicken patty on bun, green beans, grape tomatoes, choice of fruit
Wednesday, September 19
Beef walking taco w/cheese & shredded lettuce or spicy chicken on bun, refried beans, choice fruit
Thursday, September 20
Ham & cheese melt on bun or choice of pizza, corn, fresh broccoli, choice of fruit
Friday, September 21
Bacon cheeseburger on bun or hot dog on bun, waffle fries, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit
Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.