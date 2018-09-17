HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of September 17-21:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, September 17

French toast, fruit or juice, milk

Tuesday, September 18

Poptarts, fruit or juice, milk

Wednesday, September 19

Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk

Thursday, September 20

Cereal, fruit or juice, milk

Friday, September 21

Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, September 17

Chicken tenders w/dinner roll, mashed potatoes, cucumber slices, fruit juice, milk

Tuesday, September 18

Mini cheese pizza bagels, salad w/dressing, grape tomatoes, peaches or fruit, milk

Wednesday, September 19

Beef walking taco w/cheese and lettuce, refried beans, fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, September 20

Chicken nuggets w/dinner roll, green beans, broccoli, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, September 21

Popcorn chicken w/ soft pretzel rod, corn celery sticks w/dip, watermelon slushie, milk

Junior High Lunch menu

Monday, September 17

Chicken drumstick w/dinner roll, mashed potatoes, cucumber slices, fruit juice, milk

Tuesday, September 18

Mini cheese pizza bagels, salad w/dressing, grape tomatoes, peaches or fruit, milk

Wednesday, September 19

Beef walking taco w/cheese and lettuce, refried beans, fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, September 20

Chicken nuggets w/dinner roll, green beans, broccoli, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, September 21

Popcorn chicken w/ soft pretzel rod, corn celery sticks w/dip, watermelon slushie, milk

High School Lunch menu

Monday, September 17

Spicy chicken tenders w/dinner roll or bosco cheesesticks, broccoli & cheese, cucumber slices choice fruit

Tuesday, September 18

Mini cheese pizza bagels or chicken patty on bun, green beans, grape tomatoes, choice of fruit

Wednesday, September 19

Beef walking taco w/cheese & shredded lettuce or spicy chicken on bun, refried beans, choice fruit

Thursday, September 20

Ham & cheese melt on bun or choice of pizza, corn, fresh broccoli, choice of fruit

Friday, September 21

Bacon cheeseburger on bun or hot dog on bun, waffle fries, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.