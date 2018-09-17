Tax prep volunteers needed

HUBER HEIGHTS — Volunteers are needed for the AARP Tax-Aide group at the Huber Heights Senior Center (HHSC). Tax-Aide volunteers are certified by AARP and the IRS to provide free tax preparation services to the community.

There are two requirements to becoming an AARP certified volunteer tax preparer: 1) completing training and passing certification tests, and 2) a commitment to prepare tax returns on Wednesdays and Fridays from February through April 15. Tax returns at HHSC are prepared by appointment only.

Tax knowledge is helpful but not required. Basic computer skills are also beneficial. Volunteers will be provided with a laptop computer and will be taught to use the tax software program and how to properly prepare tax returns.

Certification training begins in October to learn federal tax laws and tax software usage, and January to learn to prepare state and school district tax returns. Tax preparation for clients begins February 1, 2019.

Volunteers are also needed who can serve in a support role. Client Facilitators help clients complete the IRS Intake Form at their scheduled appointment.

To inquire about volunteering call the Volunteer Coordinator at 937-703-2421. For more information about the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program visit www.aarp.org/giving-back/.