Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

August 23

Kara E. Dorf, warrant arrest, theft without consent

Allen M. Moreland, warrant arrest (3)

Melissa R. Welch, theft

Wendy L. Eldridge, felony forgery

August 24

Gary W. Radford, OVI

Leron L. C. Hargrove, warrant arrest

Sephanie L. Roock, warrant arrest

Zachary E. Watkins, theft, felony warrant arrest

August 25

Stephanie M. Blevins, disorderly conduct/intoxication

Ahteonna R. White, theft without consent

Anthony H. Miller, felony warrant arrest (2)

Dustin W. Johnson, felony warrant arrest

August 26

Dustin S. Snoddy, domestic violence

James R. Farley, OVI Physical control

August 27

Mark B. Williamson, contributing to delinquency of a child

Damion T. Raglin, warrant arrest

Tara J. Kelly, OVI Physical control

Rachel Y. Hoskins, drug paraphernalia, theft

Danielle L. Adkins, theft without consent

Rachel N. Chrisman, drug paraphernalia, theft without consent

August 28

Jerrard Tufts, warrant arrest

Rebecca M. Rust, felony warrant arrest

Glenn Floyd, warrant arrest

James R. Wright, felony warrant arrest

August 29

Dwayne D. Maye, drug possession

Christina N. Ferguson

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

