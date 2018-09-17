Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
August 23
Kara E. Dorf, warrant arrest, theft without consent
Allen M. Moreland, warrant arrest (3)
Melissa R. Welch, theft
Wendy L. Eldridge, felony forgery
August 24
Gary W. Radford, OVI
Leron L. C. Hargrove, warrant arrest
Sephanie L. Roock, warrant arrest
Zachary E. Watkins, theft, felony warrant arrest
August 25
Stephanie M. Blevins, disorderly conduct/intoxication
Ahteonna R. White, theft without consent
Anthony H. Miller, felony warrant arrest (2)
Dustin W. Johnson, felony warrant arrest
August 26
Dustin S. Snoddy, domestic violence
James R. Farley, OVI Physical control
August 27
Mark B. Williamson, contributing to delinquency of a child
Damion T. Raglin, warrant arrest
Tara J. Kelly, OVI Physical control
Rachel Y. Hoskins, drug paraphernalia, theft
Danielle L. Adkins, theft without consent
Rachel N. Chrisman, drug paraphernalia, theft without consent
August 28
Jerrard Tufts, warrant arrest
Rebecca M. Rust, felony warrant arrest
Glenn Floyd, warrant arrest
James R. Wright, felony warrant arrest
August 29
Dwayne D. Maye, drug possession
Christina N. Ferguson
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.