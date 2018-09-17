HHCS creates Warrior Path podcast

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights City Schools are starting a podcast and the first episode is now available. The Warrior Path podcast discusses all the latest news and events happening in the district. Episodes come out bi-weekly and are 15 – 20 minutes long.

You can also submit ideas for what you want to see covered in the podcast at the following link: https://s.surveyplanet.com/Xwn2R27tI Subscribe to the podcast so you can stay up to date with everything happening in the district.

The Warrior Path is available on nine podcasting platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast and Anchor. Listen to the first episode here: https://anchor.fm/hhcsdistrict

