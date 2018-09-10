Teen writing workshop at Huber Heights library

HUBER HEIGHTS —

The Dayton Metro Library encourages teen writers to pursue their craft. This fall, the Library is offering five free workshops especially for teen writers. Experienced, published authors lead each session, discussing topics that range from writing horror to writing pop songs.

The programs are free and intended for grades 7-12. For more information, call (937) 463-2665 or find the events online at DaytonMetroLibrary.org/Events.

ULTIMATE GUIDE TO WRITING HORROR

Learn how to cause dread, terror, horror, disgust, or shock in your readers, with author Tim Waggoner. Learn the distinctions between crime, suspense, thriller, and horror genres at the Huber Heights Branch Library, 6160 Chambersburg Road, Monday November 5 from 6-7 p.m.

