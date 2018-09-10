Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

August 16

Jacob A. Kessel, felony drug possession

Katrina M. Cheadle, felony drug possession, warrant arrest

Travis A. Russell, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing

Chad M. Abrams, criminal trespassing

Barbara A. Vanatta, theft, drug possession

August 17

Branden J. Bland, felony warrant arrest (2)

Leslie D. Swallows, warrant arrest

Evelyn S. Peterson, warrant arrest

August 18

David L. Caserta, felonious assault with weapon, felonious assault victim seriously injured, domestic violence

Ryan F. Mitchell, theft without consent

Ebony M. Wilks, theft without consent

Krytstal M. Thomas, endangering children

Jacqueline M. Maxwell, warrant arrest, felony warrant arrest

August 19

Lisa M. Ellis, OVI

Jerrid M. Gibson, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct

Blake D. Hagerty, warrant arrest

Brandon A. Bristol, assault

Lillian N. Holub, warrant arrest (2)

Anthony D. Collins, OVI

August 20

Connie E. Owens, warrant arrest

Timmie L. Matheny, warrant arrest, felony warrant arrest

August 21

April R. Dunn, theft, failure to comply/elude or flee

Caleb D. Wilson, domestic violence (2)

August 22

Carlos Q. Garrison, disorderly conduct

Sierra N. Miller, drug possession, warrant arrest

Jenna N. Kaye, warrant arrest (3), theft

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

