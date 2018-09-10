Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
August 16
Jacob A. Kessel, felony drug possession
Katrina M. Cheadle, felony drug possession, warrant arrest
Travis A. Russell, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing
Chad M. Abrams, criminal trespassing
Barbara A. Vanatta, theft, drug possession
August 17
Branden J. Bland, felony warrant arrest (2)
Leslie D. Swallows, warrant arrest
Evelyn S. Peterson, warrant arrest
August 18
David L. Caserta, felonious assault with weapon, felonious assault victim seriously injured, domestic violence
Ryan F. Mitchell, theft without consent
Ebony M. Wilks, theft without consent
Krytstal M. Thomas, endangering children
Jacqueline M. Maxwell, warrant arrest, felony warrant arrest
August 19
Lisa M. Ellis, OVI
Jerrid M. Gibson, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct
Blake D. Hagerty, warrant arrest
Brandon A. Bristol, assault
Lillian N. Holub, warrant arrest (2)
Anthony D. Collins, OVI
August 20
Connie E. Owens, warrant arrest
Timmie L. Matheny, warrant arrest, felony warrant arrest
August 21
April R. Dunn, theft, failure to comply/elude or flee
Caleb D. Wilson, domestic violence (2)
August 22
Carlos Q. Garrison, disorderly conduct
Sierra N. Miller, drug possession, warrant arrest
Jenna N. Kaye, warrant arrest (3), theft
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.