Poker Walk for Veterans slated

KETTERING — On Saturday, September 8, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., the Dayton VA Medical Center in partnership with VFW Post 9927 will host a Poker Walk for Veterans Obesity Awareness. The event will be located at VFW Post 9927 which is located at 3316 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, Ohio.

The goal of this event is to assist Veterans in leading healthy lifestyles. During the event, information will be available for preventing diabetes, high blood pressure and other chronic illnesses. Participants will collect poker cards along the route and will be awarded a variety of prizes as well as complimentary food and refreshments. Participants will have a choice of either the 2k or the 0.2k route to walk.

The event is free and will be open to everyone. For more information, please contact VFW Post 9927 at (937) 298-9295.