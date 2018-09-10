Huber Council considers limits on ad circulars

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights is considering enacting legislation that would set strict restrictions on the delivery of most commercial advertising or “unsolicited written materials” within the city.

The ordinance, which city council discussed during Monday’s work session, is patterned closely after an ordinance passed by the City of Vandalia last month.

The ordinance is in response to months of complaints about advertising circulars being dropped in driveways and gutters.

City Council is expected to vote on the first reading of the ordinance at its meeting on Sept. 10.

“We certainly support this and agree…we staff have dealt with this complaint and issue, and I know the police chief has done as much advocacy and work he can do to try to reach out to Cox Media and try to resolve the issue,” said City Manager Rob Schommer.

City Council Member Nancy Byrge said she had talked to Vandalia City Manager Jon Crusey about the ordinance passed in Vandalia.

“They are real excited that its going to make a big difference over there (in Vandalia),” said Nancy Byrge. “What is really prompting this is that we have asked Cox Media to resolve this and they haven’t done that.”

Under the draft ordinance, any unsolicited materials, such as advertising circulars, must be left by the delivery person on a porch nearest the front door or securely attached to the front door; through a mail slot on the front door or structure if one exists; between the exterior front door, if one exists and is unlocked, and the interior front door; is a distribution box on or adjacent to the premises; in a receptacle used for delivery of non-Postal Service mail packages; or personally to the occupant of the premises.

The Huber Heights City Council will consider an ordinance on Monday that would set strict restrictions on the delivery of “unsolicited written material” such as advertising circulars. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/09/web1_Circulars.jpeg The Huber Heights City Council will consider an ordinance on Monday that would set strict restrictions on the delivery of “unsolicited written material” such as advertising circulars. File photo

Unsolicited written material ordinance up for vote

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter@HH_Courier.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter@HH_Courier.