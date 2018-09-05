City, schools to split SRO costs

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights City Schools and the City of Huber Heights are finalizing an agreement to equally share the cost of the school district’s two school resource officers. One of those officers is in Wayne High School and the other splits time between Studebaker Junior High School and the elementary schools.

Those officers, Officer Hogue and Officer Lambert, were recently featured on the Huber Heights Police Facebook page celebrating their first day of school while urging residents to “slow down in school zones and to follow all traffic laws pertaining to school buses.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the program is “designed to minimize disruption to the educational process” by “a commitment to maintain a zero tolerance for weapons, drugs, violence, and unruly behavior through the arrest of violators, confiscation of contraband, counseling of at-risk youth, and maintaining an atmosphere that is safe and conducive to learning.”

Those aims are to be achieved by building a positive image toward orderly behavior, education about law enforcement and their role in society, encouraging students to stay in school, safety education, crime prevention, and fostering a positive attitude toward law enforcement.

They will also encourage more cooperation between students and police, reduce juvenile crime and promote positive youth development, and assist teachers and staff with instruction or support information as requested.

The program is designed to fulfill four primary roles – law enforcement, education, crime prevention, and mentor/problem solver.

Under the terms of the agreement, the officers remain in the normal police chain of command.

The agreement is essentially the same agreement that has been in place. Previously the city was funding the total cost of the program while the school district went through several years of financial difficulties. Under this two-year agreement, the school district will now pay for half of the estimated $200,000 cost of salaries, benefits, and overtime.

Council will vote on the agreement at its meeting on Monday, Sept. 10.

The Huber Heights City Council is set to vote on a two-year agreement with the Huber Heights City Schools that evenly splits the cost of School Resource Officers Hogue and Lambert who are pictured on the first day of school. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/09/web1_Police1.jpg The Huber Heights City Council is set to vote on a two-year agreement with the Huber Heights City Schools that evenly splits the cost of School Resource Officers Hogue and Lambert who are pictured on the first day of school. HHPD Photo The Huber Heights City Council is set to vote on a two-year agreement with the Huber Heights City Schools that evenly splits the cost of School Resource Officers Hogue and Lambert who are pictured on the first day of school. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/09/web1_Police2.jpg The Huber Heights City Council is set to vote on a two-year agreement with the Huber Heights City Schools that evenly splits the cost of School Resource Officers Hogue and Lambert who are pictured on the first day of school. HHPD Photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

