Huber Heights man indicted for sexual assault of five minors

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Prosecutors Office announced on Tuesday that John Franz, 67, of Huber Heights, as been indicted for committing sex offenses against five different individuals over the past decade.

Franz faces an indictment with four counts of rape of a child less than 13 years of age, 14 counts of gross sexual imposition of a child less than 13 years old, and one count of attempt to commit sexual imposition of a child greater than 13 years old.

In October 2017 one of the victims, a minor female, disclosed that Franz had sexually assaulted her. She told investigators the names of other possible victims.

Interviews were conducted with other potential victims and it was determined that Franz had assaulted at least five victims at the defendant’s home over a period of 15 years.

Franz was arrested by the Huber Heights Police on Tuesday evening. He remains incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail. Jail records show that he is to appear before Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Dennis Adkins for arraignment on Sept. 6.

Franz

Warrant issued for arrest on 19-count indicement