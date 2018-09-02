Golden Times

HUBER HEIGHTS — Below is a calendar of events for the Huber Heights Senior Center located at 6428 Chambersburg Road. Reach the Senior Center at 233-999 or online at www.huberseniorcenter.org.

PRESENTATION

Downsizing & More

Whether you are aging-in-place, moving to a new home, retirement community, apartment, or moving out of state, Next Steps Senior Transitions will provide some

tips on organizing and downsizing along with a real world packing demonstration. In addition, a realtor will give insights on the market and the best ways to prepare your house for sale. Join Alan Nelson at 9: 30 a.m. on Monday, September 17. Seating is limited. Registration began August 27 for members and September 11 for non-members. Phone calls accepted.

COFFEE WITH VETERANS

New ID card program

A representative from the Montgomery County Recorder’s Office will be here at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 25, to chat with veterans about the new ID card program. They will provide information and answer questions about the ID card that will validate proof of service and more. This event is open to the community. Registration is not required but it is helpful if you can call the center at 233-9999 beginning September 11.

FLU SHOTS

Clark’s Pharmacy will offer the flu vaccine here from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 26, for adults age 18 and up. Call 233-9999 starting September 4 to make an appointment. Walk-ins may be seen but should not arrive before 2:45 p.m. Cost is $25 for the regular vaccine or $65 for the high dose vaccine if your insurance does not cover it; be sure to bring your insurance card to your appointment. Both the regular and high dose vaccines will be available. While you are here for your shot, you can enjoy refreshments provided by Compassus Hospice.

PRESENTATION

Around the World in Ohio

Instructor, Kathy Hayes, from Sinclair College for Lifelong Learning, will discuss “Around the World in Ohio” on Monday, October 1, at the senior center from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Learn how some Ohio towns, such as Moscow, Dublin, Sidney, Troy, and others got their names. Open to adults in the community. Seating is limited to 30. Call Sinclair College at 512-2372 to register; course #LL08X60.

PRESENTATION: MEDICARE 101

To help you prepare for open enrollment that runs October 15 through December 7, a representative from OSHIIP (Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program) with the Ohio Department of Insurance will present information on Medicare Parts A, B, C, and D at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10. Learn what is covered, what is not covered, and what the out of pocket costs are under Medicare. Also, learn about Medicare Supplement Insurance and Medicare Advantage Plans. There will be time for questions and answers. Open to the community.

MEDICARE COUNSELING APPOINTMENTS

The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP), a division of the Ohio Department of Insurance, will host a Medicare Check-Up Day on Monday, October 30, at the senior center from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., by appointment only. You will receive help comparing, reviewing and enrolling in the best plan that meets your unique needs. Please call the senior center at 233-9999 starting September 27 to make an appointment; open to the community. Be sure to bring your medicine bottles to your appointment or a complete medication list that includes the correct spelling of the drug, dosage, and frequency; for example: Lisinopril, 2.5 mg, 1x per day. Bringing the actual bottles is preferred. If you choose to provide a list, you can pick up a medication comparison form at the senior center in advance.

Open enrollment is October 15 – December 7 and during this time you can:

*Stay on or return to original Medicare and shop for a stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan.

*Stay on or shop for a Medicare Advantage Plan.

*Determine if your existing coverage will continue to meet your health insurance needs.

This is a great opportunity to receive help from the highly trained staff and volunteers from OSHIIP who can help you understand your choices and rights. You can also learn more about recent Medicare plan changes and financial assistance programs that help pay prescription drug costs and Part B premiums.

**Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program representatives are trained by the state, and do not sell or promote any insurance companies, policies, or agents.

MEMBERSHIP REQUIREMENTS

To be eligible to participate in center activities and to receive the monthly newsletter, you must be a current member. Dues are $20 (checks preferred); there is no extra charge for non-residents. Renewal is due every January. Please make sure that you receive a new membership card when you join or renew (includes honorary members). Those joining for the first time will receive a welcome packet (one per family). All are required to sign a general liability waiver.

New members are welcome anytime; seniors must be at least fifty to join and their younger spouses are welcome to join. Those turning 90 by March 1 are honorary and not charged the membership fee; however, an application must be on file and updated every January.

Interested seniors may be permitted to visit three times before joining. Dues are reduced to $5 October through December for first-time applicants only with the full renewal fee of $20 due in January.

BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR

Feel welcome to walk in for the following screening (no fasting required). Open to seniors in the community. Unavoidable short-notice cancellations may occur at times.

Tuesday: September 11, 11:45-12:45, with blood pressure and sugar checks by The Laurels of Huber Heights.

HEARING CHECK UP

The next screening day will be Thursday, September 13. Please call 233-9999 to make an appointment. The Fairborn Hearing Clinic provides a basic hearing screening and hearing aids are examined. Minor repairs may be made on site. Open to seniors in the community.

CONGREGATE LUNCH

There is no need to eat alone when you can enjoy a nutritious meal and the company of other seniors in a casual and friendly setting. The senior center is a site for the congregate meal program sponsored by Senior Resource Connection. A donation of $2 is suggested from those aged 60 and up; those under 60 are required to pay $4.65. Lunch is open to the public and served 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. Milk and/or water included. Please call 233-9999 by 12 p.m. the day before to make a reservation or to cancel. A choice of entrée is offered; if you do not indicate a preference, the entrée listed first will be ordered.

TERRIFIC TRIPS

Senior center members may register the first ten days. After that, non-member seniors or those ages 21-49 accompanying a senior, may register for remaining seats.

Oct. 22-26 Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg Show Trip

See posting on bulletin board; flyers available.

Nov. 28 Lights Under Louisville

Get into the holiday spirit and be awed by three million points of light and over 850 lit Christmas characters in a spectacular light show in the Mega Caverns under Louisville. It is the only underground light show of its kind on the planet. You will first have dinner at a Cracker Barrel and then stay on the bus for the light show. Cost is $49. Last day to sign up is October 11. Departure time is 1:45 with approximate return of 9:30 p.m.

MUSIC & MORE

To recognize and celebrate Grandparents Day, the senior center is offering a fun afternoon with live entertainment and pie at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 19. Entertainment will feature musician, Dave Mullikin. This event is being sponsored by MediGold. All members are welcome to attend. Non-members may obtain a free ticket beginning September 11 if any remain. Last day to obtain a ticket is September 13.

Huber Heights Senior Center members received information from chiropractor, Dr Peltier, at a Lunch and Learn. Senior center president, Jim Boggs, volunteered to be the “patient” for demonstration purposes. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/09/web1_GoldenTimes.jpeg Huber Heights Senior Center members received information from chiropractor, Dr Peltier, at a Lunch and Learn. Senior center president, Jim Boggs, volunteered to be the “patient” for demonstration purposes.