Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
August 2
Dustin J. Miller, fictitious license plates
Jessica A. Dozier, warrant arrest (4)
Brendie L. Dapic, disorderly conduct
Daniel C. Green, disorderly conduct, criminal damaging
August 3
Kenneth W. Peace, warrant arrest, disorderly conduct/intoxication
Richard B. McCullough, domestic violence
Dameon M. Windsor, warrant arrest
Aaron J. Cabay, theft without consent
August 4
Barbara J. Nichols, OVI
Ashley J. Smart, domestic violence
Brianna J. Cathey, warrant arrest
Anthony D. Sowder, drug paraphernalia
Michael A. Littler, warrant arrest
Donald L. Littler, warrant arrest
August 5
Fahrat B. Farhad, warrant arrest
August 6
Michael V. Bui, criminal mischief
Dustin J. Kmucha, criminal mischief
Robert D. Boykin, criminal trespass, obstructing official business
August 7
Steven H. Nelson, OVI
Lesley M. Madewell, felony warrant
Kaprina L. King, warrant arrest
Jenene C. Scott, domestic violence
Ciara N. Manson, theft
Kendra L. Pettiford, theft
Alexus M. Tribble, theft
Keisha L. Phillips, domestic violence
Brittani M. Ford, domestic violence
Amy M. Mitchell, warrant arrest
August 8
Jarrod S. Beverly, felony warrant arrest
Loraine Houseman, possession of marijuana
Jeremy S. Caudill, felony drug possession
Ryan K. P. Kiley, felony drug possession, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant, possession of drug abuse instruments
August 9
Sondra R. Varela, OVI
August 10
Kelly L. Strine, felony warrant arrest, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia
Michal R. Bills, warrant arrest
Tierney M. Munday, domestic violence
August 11
Brendie L. Dapice, obstructing official business, felony warrant arrest, misdemeanor warrant
Hillary L. Pack, felony warrant arrest
Christopher D. Thomas, warrant arrest
Curtis L. Veal, driving under OVI suspension
August 12
Daniel C. Green, obstructing official business, felony receiving stolen property
Todd N. Elmore, felony fleeing/eluding, felony drug possession, resisting arrest, domestic violence, warrant arrest
Jason A. Doyle, warrant arrest
Destiny D. Vest, warrant arrest
Chaquille D. Curtis, warrant arrest
August 13
David B. Dickens, felony warrant arrest
August 14
Terroin T. McGhee, offenses involving underage alcohol consumption
Rylee N. Harris, offenses involving underage alcohol consumption
De’Acapone Todd-Denali Harrison, offenses involving underage alcohol consumption, drug paraphernalia
Shawen D. Back, OVI
Marlene Young, felony warrant arrest, driving with no license, furnishing false information
Krystal A. Hunnewell, warrant arrest
Mary M. Frazier, fictitious plates
August 15
Maria G. Dennis, domestic violence
Jimmy Miller, felony flee/eluding, felony warrant (2), misdemeanor warrant
Bonnie N. McLaughlin, possession of drug abuse instruments
James F. Thomas, theft without consent
Kathryn L. Nickerson, violation of protection order
Amber A. Schwenk, obstructing official business
