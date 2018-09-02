Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

August 2

Dustin J. Miller, fictitious license plates

Jessica A. Dozier, warrant arrest (4)

Brendie L. Dapic, disorderly conduct

Daniel C. Green, disorderly conduct, criminal damaging

August 3

Kenneth W. Peace, warrant arrest, disorderly conduct/intoxication

Richard B. McCullough, domestic violence

Dameon M. Windsor, warrant arrest

Aaron J. Cabay, theft without consent

August 4

Barbara J. Nichols, OVI

Ashley J. Smart, domestic violence

Brianna J. Cathey, warrant arrest

Anthony D. Sowder, drug paraphernalia

Michael A. Littler, warrant arrest

Donald L. Littler, warrant arrest

August 5

Fahrat B. Farhad, warrant arrest

August 6

Michael V. Bui, criminal mischief

Dustin J. Kmucha, criminal mischief

Robert D. Boykin, criminal trespass, obstructing official business

August 7

Steven H. Nelson, OVI

Lesley M. Madewell, felony warrant

Kaprina L. King, warrant arrest

Jenene C. Scott, domestic violence

Ciara N. Manson, theft

Kendra L. Pettiford, theft

Alexus M. Tribble, theft

Keisha L. Phillips, domestic violence

Brittani M. Ford, domestic violence

Amy M. Mitchell, warrant arrest

August 8

Jarrod S. Beverly, felony warrant arrest

Loraine Houseman, possession of marijuana

Jeremy S. Caudill, felony drug possession

Ryan K. P. Kiley, felony drug possession, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant, possession of drug abuse instruments

August 9

Sondra R. Varela, OVI

August 10

Kelly L. Strine, felony warrant arrest, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia

Michal R. Bills, warrant arrest

Tierney M. Munday, domestic violence

August 11

Brendie L. Dapice, obstructing official business, felony warrant arrest, misdemeanor warrant

Hillary L. Pack, felony warrant arrest

Christopher D. Thomas, warrant arrest

Curtis L. Veal, driving under OVI suspension

August 12

Daniel C. Green, obstructing official business, felony receiving stolen property

Todd N. Elmore, felony fleeing/eluding, felony drug possession, resisting arrest, domestic violence, warrant arrest

Jason A. Doyle, warrant arrest

Destiny D. Vest, warrant arrest

Chaquille D. Curtis, warrant arrest

August 13

David B. Dickens, felony warrant arrest

August 14

Terroin T. McGhee, offenses involving underage alcohol consumption

Rylee N. Harris, offenses involving underage alcohol consumption

De’Acapone Todd-Denali Harrison, offenses involving underage alcohol consumption, drug paraphernalia

Shawen D. Back, OVI

Marlene Young, felony warrant arrest, driving with no license, furnishing false information

Krystal A. Hunnewell, warrant arrest

Mary M. Frazier, fictitious plates

August 15

Maria G. Dennis, domestic violence

Jimmy Miller, felony flee/eluding, felony warrant (2), misdemeanor warrant

Bonnie N. McLaughlin, possession of drug abuse instruments

James F. Thomas, theft without consent

Kathryn L. Nickerson, violation of protection order

Amber A. Schwenk, obstructing official business

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/09/web1_police-logo.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.