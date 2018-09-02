Huber Heights water rates to rise

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights City Council moved one step closer to raising water rates at Monday night’s meeting.

Council moved to second reading an ordinance outlining water rate increases that would be phased in over the next seven years.

City Manager Rob Schommer said the increase is necessary to fund the water softening project that was approved by voters as well as to take care of future maintenance and infrastructure issues.

The rate increases would be 15% for the years 2019 and 2020 and 2.4% each year through 2025. The ordinance also calls for cost of living increases as needed in the following years.

A typical Huber Heights residence pays $28.07 per month for water in 2018. That would increase to $33.29 in 2019 and $37.13 in 2020. By 2025, the typical water bill would be $41.80.

Schommer said the city’s last water rate increase was in 2006.

Council will take up the issue again at its next meeting at which time it can vote to approve the increase.

Council did approve other ordinances Monday, including one that rezoned property at 6030 Executive Boulevard from Light Industrial to Planned Industrial. The rezoning will allow Hollis Towing to use part of the property as an impound lot.

Hollis recently purchased the property but discovered it could not operate an impound lot there without the rezoning. Business representative Doug Thoma explained the improvements the company already has made at the property and said the company plans to increase its staff in Huber Heights from six to 12 full-time employees once the new location is operational. Hollis tows and impounds vehicles for the city.

Since the company needed the rezoning quickly in order to move and begin operations, council voted 8-0 to pass the ordinance approving the rezoning as an emergency.

Rate increase first since 2006

By Dave Lindeman For the Courier

Reach Dave Lindeman at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

