Dog Park coming to Menlo Park

HUBER HEIGHTS — Dog lovers and their four-legged friends will soon have another location to play and socialize with other pups.

The City of Huber Heights broke ground on a new dog park at Menlo Park. The dog park is part of a project at the park that will include more walking paths and improved landscaping. The dog park will include two water features for the dogs as well as benches, shading, fencing, and walking paths. The total cost of the project is about $180,000.

“After getting feedback from residents, Mayor (Jeff Gore) formed a dog park committee and their findings are what we are proudly celebrating today,” said City Manager Rob Schommer. “We want to make this a true neighborhood park and a destination park for residents in the area. This is a park that has some great acreage that frankly was being under utilized and not realizing its full potential.”

The improvements are part of an overall strategic plan to improve parks and recreational facilities in the city. Recent improvements have included pickleball courts while other improvements including the upgrading of shelter roofs and playground equipment are coming to other parks.

The Huber Heights YMCA serves as the Parks and Recreation Department for the city.

Huber Heights City Manager Rob Schommer speaks to members of the Dog Park Committee and other guests prior to breaking ground on a dog park at Menlo Park. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_2.jpg Huber Heights City Manager Rob Schommer speaks to members of the Dog Park Committee and other guests prior to breaking ground on a dog park at Menlo Park. Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore (center) stands with members of the Huber Heights Dog Park Committee. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_6.jpg Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore (center) stands with members of the Huber Heights Dog Park Committee. Huber Heights City Council members joined members of the Dog Park Committee to break ground on a dog park at Menlo Park on Thursday, Aug. 23. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_15.jpg Huber Heights City Council members joined members of the Dog Park Committee to break ground on a dog park at Menlo Park on Thursday, Aug. 23.

