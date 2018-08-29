Former Phillipsburg officer found guilty

DAYTON – Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced Wednesday that Justin W. Sanderson, 33, of Huber Heights, has been found guilty as charged of all counts and specification after a bench trial.

On June 28, 2017, Sanderson, dressed in a police uniform and driving a Phillipsburg Police cruiser, met with two women at the Knights Inn on Poe Avenue whom he had met via an ad on backpage.com. They had agreed to meet for sex.

Sanderson arrived at the motel and informed the desk clerk he was conducting an investigation and needed the room key where the women were located. He used the key to gain entrance and informed the women that he was conducting an investigation into human trafficking and prostitution and was going to give them a warning. He left the motel room, then returned minutes later and engaged in sexual activity with them.

On July 3, 2017, the women reported the incident to Vandalia Police, stating that they did not feel free to resist the defendant’s actions because he was a law enforcement officer. On July 6, 2017, a Vandalia Police officer on routine patrol spotted a Phillipsburg Police cruiser in the parking lot of the Knights Inn. The officer met with Sanderson in the parking lot and took him into custody.

When news of Sanderson’s arrest became public, two more victims came forward and reported separate incidents to the Vandalia Police. On May 20, 2017, a female was stopped for an OVI investigation by the defendant who was on‐duty. She was taken by Sanderson to the Phillipsburg Police station where she was forced to have sex.

On June 3, 2017, another female was arrested by Sanderson on an outstanding warrant. She, too, was taken to the Phillipsburg Police station where he forced her to submit to sexual conduct.

Wednesday, Sanderson was found guilty as charged on:

• Three counts of Rape by force or threat of force

• Two counts of Kidnapping for Sexual Activity with Sexual Motivation Specifications

• One count of Aggravated Burglary

• Seven counts of Sexual Battery while in custody of law enforcement

• Two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition by force or threat of force

• Four counts of Interfering with Civil Rights

Sanderson will be sentenced on September 12 at 9:45 a.m.

Sanderson https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_JustinSanderson.jpg Sanderson