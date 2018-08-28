MVCTC names Student Ambassadors

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) has 44 senior students who will serve as Student Ambassadors during the 2018-2019 school year. These students learn leadership skills and public speaking to represent MVCTC as spokespersons for the school.

The MVCTC Student Ambassadors visit the 27 MVCTC partner school districts in the fall to share their experiences, career technical programs, and career goals with high school sophomores. All of the sophomores from the 27-partner school have the opportunity to select two career programs to visit at MVCTC during the annual Sophomore Career Days in November. For more information about Sophomore Career Days or visiting MVCTC, please call 937-854-8056.

MVCTC Student Ambassadors for the 2018-2019 school year are:

Kwestion Ahmad, Computer Coding & Web Applications student from Trotwood Madison

Melissa Allen, Animal Care and Management student from Brookville

Makayla Allen, Graphic Commercial Art student from Twin Valley South

Carley Asher, Veterinary Science student from Preble Shawnee

Nikita Brown, Sports Medicine student from Vandalia Butler

Cherrell Captain, Architectural Design student from Miamisburg

Allen Christman, Biotechnology student from Ansonia

Ayriona Colvin, Sports Management and Marketing student from Northridge

Christopher Conarroe, Construction Carpentry student from Valley View

Chloe Costello, Pre-Nursing student from Northmont

Riley Cruse, Early Childhood Education student from Tri-County North

Kasi Durham, Health Occupations student from Bethel

Ann Frazier, Health Occupations student from Valley View

Brennan Halderman, Retail Agriculture Services student from Eaton

Brooklyn Harrod, Sports Medicine student from Twin Valley South

Adriana Hodapp, Criminal Justice student from Eaton

Samuel Hunter, Welding student from Tipp City

Karli Jacobs, Firefighter/EMS student from Miami East

Amanda Jeffers, Pre-Nursing student from Mississinawa Valley

Olivia Keihl, Business Ownership student from Arcanum

Trinity Konwiczka, Natural Resource Management student from Mississinawa Valley

Noah Law, Auto Collision student from Tipp City

Jordan Lockhart, Electrical Trades student from Northmont

Cameron McCormick, Computer Repair and Technical Support student from Northridge

Nathan Mescher, Heavy Equipment Operator student from Versailles

Belinda Pate, Auto Services student from Miamisburg

Lillian Pietrzak, Medical Office Management student from New Lebanon

Emma Price, Cosmetology student from Tri-Village

Kiara Reese, Culinary Arts student from Miamisburg

Jordan Rhoades, Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning student from Franklin Monroe

Megan Rinderle, Medical Lab Assisting student from Versailles

Lucas Roush, Architectural Design student from Huber Heights

Ryan Smith, Aviation Maintenance Technician student from Huber Heights

Justin Stephens, Computer Network Engineering student from Trotwood Madison

Lainee Stiver, Media & Video Production student from Valley View

Chace Trent, Agriculture and Livestock Production student from Tipp City

Megan Trittschuh, Pre-Nursing student from Milton-Union

Katie Trout, Digital Design student from Carlisle

Caden Vance, Robotics & Automation student from Valley View

Carter Ward, Graphic Commercial Art student from Ansonia

Miles Warren, Graphic Commercial Photography student from National Trail

Springg White, Cosmetology student from West Carrollton

Derek Winner, Precision Machining Technology student from Brookville

Kirsten Zink, Dental Assistant student from Franklin Monroe

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Student Ambassadors for the 2018-2019 school year from Miamisburg, Northmont, Trotwood-Madison, Vandalia-Butler, and West Carrollton are back row left to right -Justin Stephens, Computer Network Engineering student from Trotwood Madison; Cherrell Captain, Architectural Design student from Miamisburg; Springg White, Cosmetology student from West Carrollton; and Kiara Reese, Culinary Arts student from Miamisburg; front row, left to right Kwestion Ahmad, Computer Coding & Web Applications student from Trotwood Madison; Nikita Brown, Sports Medicine student from Vandalia Butler; and Chloe Costello, Pre-Nursing student from Northmont. Not pictured – Jordan Lockhart, Electrical Trades student from Northmont; Belinda Pate, Auto Services student from Miamisburg https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_Vandalia.jpg Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Student Ambassadors for the 2018-2019 school year from Miamisburg, Northmont, Trotwood-Madison, Vandalia-Butler, and West Carrollton are back row left to right -Justin Stephens, Computer Network Engineering student from Trotwood Madison; Cherrell Captain, Architectural Design student from Miamisburg; Springg White, Cosmetology student from West Carrollton; and Kiara Reese, Culinary Arts student from Miamisburg; front row, left to right Kwestion Ahmad, Computer Coding & Web Applications student from Trotwood Madison; Nikita Brown, Sports Medicine student from Vandalia Butler; and Chloe Costello, Pre-Nursing student from Northmont. Not pictured – Jordan Lockhart, Electrical Trades student from Northmont; Belinda Pate, Auto Services student from Miamisburg MVCTC Photo Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Student Ambassadors for the 2018-2019 school year from Huber Heights – left to right – Ryan Smith, Aviation Maintenance Technician and Lucas Roush, Architectural Design https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_Wayne.jpg Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Student Ambassadors for the 2018-2019 school year from Huber Heights – left to right – Ryan Smith, Aviation Maintenance Technician and Lucas Roush, Architectural Design MVCTC Photo

