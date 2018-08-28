Wayne grad joins TBDBITL

COLUMBUS — A 2015 Wayne graduate and former member of the Marching Warriors has been selected to play in the Ohio State Marching Band in her senior year.

Sarah Stewart, who played clarinet and was a field commander in the Wayne Marching Band, was forced to learn how to play a brass instrument in just one year. Ohio State’s band consists of 228 brass and percussion instrments – no woodwinds.

Stewart learned to play the mellophone and auditioned in early August. Known as The Best Damn Band in the Land (TBDBITL), the Ohio State Marching Band is famous for its script “Ohio” as well as its animated formations. She is a Public Affairs major with a specialization in Nonprofit Management. Stewart also serves as the Tutoring Director at Stowe Mission in Columbus.

Sarah Stewart, a 2015 Wayne graduate and former field commander for the Wayne Marching Band, auditioned and was selected for a spot in the 228-member Ohio State Marching Band. Stewart is pictured with her parents Kathleen and John Stewart. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_Stewart.jpeg Sarah Stewart, a 2015 Wayne graduate and former field commander for the Wayne Marching Band, auditioned and was selected for a spot in the 228-member Ohio State Marching Band. Stewart is pictured with her parents Kathleen and John Stewart. Contributed photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.