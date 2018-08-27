HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of August 27-31:
K-6 Breakfast Menu
Monday, August 27
French toast fruit and juice, milk
Tuesday, August 28
Mini bagels w/cinnamon cream cheese, fruit and juice, milk
Wednesday, August 29
Sausage/Pancake, fruit and juice, milk
Thursday, August 30
Cereal bar and yogurt, fruit and juice, milk
Friday, August 31
Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk
K-6 Lunch menu
Monday, August 27
Mini cheese pizza bagels, salad, grape tomatoes, juice, milk
Tuesday, August 28
Cheeseburger, corn, baby carrots w/dip, fruit, milk
Wednesday, August 29
Beef soft taco w/ cheese, shredded lettuce, refried beans, fruit, milk
Thursday, August 30
Mac & cheese, chicken nuggets, green beans, celery sticks w/ dip, fruit, milk
Friday, August 31
Chicken patty on bun, oven fries, fresh broccoli, fruit, milk
Junior High Lunch menu
Monday, August 27
Mini cheese pizza bagels, salad, grape tomatoes, juice, milk
Tuesday, August 28
Cheeseburger, waffle fries, baby carrots w/dip, fruit, milk
Wednesday, August 29
Beef soft taco w/ cheese, shredded lettuce, refried beans, fruit, milk
Thursday, August 30
Mac & cheese, chicken nuggets, green beans, celery sticks w/ dip, fruit, milk
Friday, August 31
Chicken patty on bun, corn, fresh broccoli, fruit, milk
High School Lunch menu
Monday, August 27
Mini cheese pizza bagels or burrito, corn, grape tomatoes
Tuesday, August 28
Bacon cheeseburger or hot dog, waffle fries, baby carrots w/ dip
Wednesday, August 29
Chicken fajitas or spicy chicken on bun, black beans, fresh broccoli
Thursday, August 30
Mac & cheese w/chicken nuggets or grilled chicken on bun, green beans, celery sticks w/ dip
Friday, August 31
Chicken & waffle or chicken patty on bun, tater tots, cucumber slices.
Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.