HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of August 27-31:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, August 27

French toast fruit and juice, milk

Tuesday, August 28

Mini bagels w/cinnamon cream cheese, fruit and juice, milk

Wednesday, August 29

Sausage/Pancake, fruit and juice, milk

Thursday, August 30

Cereal bar and yogurt, fruit and juice, milk

Friday, August 31

Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, August 27

Mini cheese pizza bagels, salad, grape tomatoes, juice, milk

Tuesday, August 28

Cheeseburger, corn, baby carrots w/dip, fruit, milk

Wednesday, August 29

Beef soft taco w/ cheese, shredded lettuce, refried beans, fruit, milk

Thursday, August 30

Mac & cheese, chicken nuggets, green beans, celery sticks w/ dip, fruit, milk

Friday, August 31

Chicken patty on bun, oven fries, fresh broccoli, fruit, milk

Junior High Lunch menu

Monday, August 27

Mini cheese pizza bagels, salad, grape tomatoes, juice, milk

Tuesday, August 28

Cheeseburger, waffle fries, baby carrots w/dip, fruit, milk

Wednesday, August 29

Beef soft taco w/ cheese, shredded lettuce, refried beans, fruit, milk

Thursday, August 30

Mac & cheese, chicken nuggets, green beans, celery sticks w/ dip, fruit, milk

Friday, August 31

Chicken patty on bun, corn, fresh broccoli, fruit, milk

High School Lunch menu

Monday, August 27

Mini cheese pizza bagels or burrito, corn, grape tomatoes

Tuesday, August 28

Bacon cheeseburger or hot dog, waffle fries, baby carrots w/ dip

Wednesday, August 29

Chicken fajitas or spicy chicken on bun, black beans, fresh broccoli

Thursday, August 30

Mac & cheese w/chicken nuggets or grilled chicken on bun, green beans, celery sticks w/ dip

Friday, August 31

Chicken & waffle or chicken patty on bun, tater tots, cucumber slices.

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.