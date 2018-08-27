Huber Heights schools have busy summer

HUBER HEIGHTS — Most people think that school districts completely shut down during the summer. The reality is that’s the furthest thing from the truth. During summer 2018, Huber Heights City Schools (HHCS) was active in preparing for the upcoming school year.

Class being out of session doesn’t mean that learning has to come to an end for students or staff. About 100 students in grades K-3 participated in the Power Scholars Academy™ as part of the district’s partnership with the YMCA of Greater Dayton. Students got involved in daily activities including 90 minutes of literacy and mathematics each morning, enrichment activities and field trips.

Eighth through tenth graders had the chance to explore potential careers by participating in the MVCTC Summer Career Camp. These students received hands-on experience in potential career fields including Arts & Communication, Agriculture/Natural Resources, Business & Information Technology, and Building & Construction. HHCS also offered transportation this year, allowing more students to participate in the camp.

Wayne High School offered a Summer Scholars program to help students get academically ahead of the curve. About 100 students, including 10 students from nearby high schools, took courses in subjects including Financial Literacy, Health, and Physical Education. The Summer Scholars program had numerous benefits for students including giving them more scheduling flexibility during the school year to recovering credits and getting back on track to earning their diploma.

In addition to students earning high school credits, students had the opportunity to earn college credits as well. HHCS had 36 students entering ninth through twelfth grades registered for summer College Credit Plus classes through Sinclair Community College. The classes were offered at no cost to students.

Students weren’t the only ones broadening their knowledge during the summer. HHCS teachers and staff were engaged in lots of summer professional learning opportunities in preparation for the upcoming school year. About 290 teachers and staff members attended sessions about topics such as understanding the K-12th grade revised state standards, preparing for the new K-8 math adoption, meeting the needs of gifted learners, and college and career readiness.

It would be a huge misnomer to suggest that students and staff were the only active ones during the summer. There were several additions and changes to HHCS facilities. For starters, the district is leasing three classes in the Studebaker Administration Building to the Montgomery County Educational Service Center (MCESC) so they can offer classroom instruction to preschool-aged children with hearing impairments. With HHCS preschoolers, YMCA preschoolers, and now MCESC students all under one roof, this latest move continues to show how Studebaker is becoming a regional preschool learning center.

The inside of Studebaker wasn’t the only part of the facility to receive an upgrade. HHCS is beginning construction on a new baseball and softball facility behind Studebaker. The facility is made possible by an anonymous donor funding the majority of the project and it’s expected to be finished until the end of November 2018.

There were other upgrades to district facilities aside from the ones at Studebaker. HHCS is celebrating the opening of its newly-built transportation building. The new transportation building enjoys numerous new features including a lift for the mechanics, increasing the number of bus bays to three, and wider bays for buses to enter and exit. Wayne’s Performing Arts Center received upgrades too as a more efficient and much quieter HVAC system was installed.

It’s been a whirlwind of a summer for HHCS. Whether it’s students and staff learning or various facilities being built and upgraded, the district takes a continuous approach to improvement at all times of the year.

