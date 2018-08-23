Wayne athletic tickets available online

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne High School is making it easier to buy select athletic tickets by offering electronic purchases using credit cards. Tickets for varsity football, freshmen football, varsity basketball, varsity soccer, and track meets can now be bought online at https://waynewarriorathletics.com/buytickets/.

Ticket buyers can purchase a ticket and get a QR code that would be scanned to allow them into the event. Purchasing tickets with cash isn’t completely gone either as fans can still purchase pre-sale tickets with cash at Wayne’s Bursars Office in advance and on the event date.

Wayne Athletics would like to thank Wayne Sporting Goods for their many years of service for being an off-site vendor for athletic event presale tickets. Wayne Sporting Goods has always been a proud sponsor of Wayne Athletics and we appreciate all of the service that they have provided. Be sure to regularly check the Wayne Athletics website and social media accounts as that’s where ticket purchasing links will be posted.

The web page will be updated regularly with links for upcoming games.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

