Our History: The little church by the side of the road

HUBER HEIGHTS — In my last article I discussed the purchase of a new parsonage in 1981 at 7357 Brandt Vista Ave. Rev. Douglas Mullins and his family enjoyed the home. The property the house sat on backed up to the Titus School, Rev. Mullins enjoyed the walk across the back yard and through the school grounds, to the church every morning. In 1988, Rev. Mullins received an appointment to the Hyde Park UMC in Cincinnati, Ohio and left Sulphur Grove on Oct. 9, 1988.

After Rev. Mullins relocated to Cincinnati, the Bishop of the area United Methodist Churches stepped in and suggested to the Church Trustees, to sell the house and give future clergy an allowance for rent. There were some stipulations that went along with this decision. Allowing them the freedom of moving into a home of their choice and alleviated the cost of up-keep on a home owned by the church. In the United Methodist Church, a bishop serves as a general superintendent of the entire church. The bishops are not “ordained” as bishops, but are clergy elected and consecrated to the office of bishop. Bishops give general oversight to the worldly and spiritual interests of the Church.

Since 1988 several changes came to Sulphur Grove Church. The beautiful new sanctuary was dedicated on May 14, 1989, many former ministers joined in the dedication. The new sanctuary was designed specifically to maintain the integrity of Holden Chapel, as it was originally named Holden Chapel and once again is known as Holden Chapel.

By Pat Stephens Wayne Township Huber Heights Historical Society

Pat Stephens is a Historian at the Wayne Township Huber Heights Historical Society. For more information about the Historical Society see our website www.huberhistory.org Facebook/Wayne Township Huber Heights Historical Society, email: wthhhs@huberhistory.org, or, call Sue Patrick, President 937-545-4902 or Pat Stephens 937-974-5286.

