Marigold Festival promises fun

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Marigold Festival will once again bring thousands of people to Eichelberger Ampitheater on Saturday, Sept. 8.

The festival, in its sixth year since being reinstated in 2013, has grown every year since it was brought back. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is hosted by the Huber Heights Arts & Beautification Commission.

The festival will feature many vendors this year, according to Assistant City Manager Scott Falkowski.

There are a variety of arts and crafts booths as well as food booths and food trucks. Muhl said the food trucks were among the popular vendors last year. There will also be a Kidz Zone which includes carnival games and bounce houses.

Food vendors and food trucks include Thai 1 On, Kona Ice of Troy, Claybourne Grill, Up In Smoke, Marco’s Pizza, Fricker’s, Shelley & Jimbo’s IC Treats, Sweet Ohio Snow, Khmericano Coffee, Zombie Dogs, and Kettle Corn.

Music and entertainment will be provided including performances by the winners of the “Huber’s Got Talent” competition: Caged Society, Audrey Walker, and The Dazzling Divas.

Three local bands will performa as well as dance troupes. Superconductor will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. followed by a dance troupe performance. Pandora Project will follow from 2-4 p.m. and GenX will perform from 5-7 p.m.

Directions to Eichelberger Ampitheater located at 8625 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424. Located 1 mile north of I-70 on SR201 (Brandt Pike) and Shull Road (next to YMCA/Sinclair). It is approximately 5 miles east of I-75/I-70 interchange. Use the water park entrance on SR 201 (Brandt Pike).

