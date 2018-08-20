Huber Heights couple celebrate 70th anniversary

HUBER HEIGHTS — Mr. and Mrs. Carlos and Myrtle Copley are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on August 22.

They hosted a special party last Saturday for their friends and family at Huber Heights Church of God, where they told the story of God’s goodness to them over their many years of marriage. There were about 90 in attendance for the evening’s dinner and program.

Carl arrived in Dayton from West Virginia in 1941 at age 15. He joined the Air Force (Army Air Corps) in 1944 and served two years, returning to Dayton, where he met Myrtle. She had come to Germantown from Kentucky at age 16 with part of her family. She graduated high school and moved to Dayton in 1947. They were married in 1948 and moved to Dayton View. They attended Southside Church of God for several years before helping start the Marshall Road Church of God. In 1960, they were part of a small group that established the Huber Heights Church of God, where they have remained active members. Myrt recently retired from teaching kindergarten Sunday school after 54 years.

Carl started Copley’s Electronics in 1955, being the second store to open in the newly built Huber Heights Shopping Center on Chambersburg Road. He operated the radio and tv sales and service business for 30 years. Myrtle was an assistant teacher at a private kindergarten and assumed ownership of the business in 1963. She operated Happy Time Kindergarten, later Happy Time Preschool, until its closing upon her retirement after 35 years.

They have three daughters, Karla Evers, Robin (Jerry) Van Auken, and Colleen McCormick (deceased, 2008). They have eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. All their friends and family express their gratitude for the many acts of love they have shared over the years.

Mr. and Mrs. Carlos and Myrtle Copley are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on August 22. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_anniversary.jpeg Mr. and Mrs. Carlos and Myrtle Copley are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on August 22. Contributed photo