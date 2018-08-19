HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of August 20-24:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, August 20

French toast fruit and juice, milk

Tuesday, August 21

Poptarts, fruit and juice, milk

Wednesday, August 22

Sausage/Pancake, fruit and juice, milk

Thursday, August 23

Cereal, fruit and juice, milk

Friday, August 24

Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, August 20

Chicken drumstick w/ roll, mashed potatoes, cucumber slices, juice, milk

Tuesday, August 21

Bosco cheese sticks, pizza sauce, green beans, fruit, milk

Wednesday, August 22

Hot dog, baked beans, grape tomatoes, fruit, milk

Thursday, August 23

Rib B Que, oven fries, celery sticks w/dip, fruit, milk

Friday, August 24

Turkey & Cheese melt, corn, fresh broccoli, fruit, milk

Junior High Lunch menu

Monday, August 20

Chicken drumstick w/ roll, mashed potatoes, cucumber slices, juice, milk

Tuesday, August 21

Bosco cheese sticks, pizza sauce, green beans, fruit, milk

Wednesday, August 22

Hot dog, baked beans, grape tomatoes, fruit, milk

Thursday, August 23

Spicy chicken on bun, oven fries, celery sticks w/dip, fruit, milk

Friday, August 24

Turkey bacon melt, corn, fresh broccoli, fruit, milk

High School Lunch menu

Monday, August 20

Chicken drumstick w/ biscuit or pulled pork on bun, mashed potatoes, cucumber slices

Tuesday, August 21

Coney w/cheese or cheeseburger, baked beans, celery sticks w/dip

Wednesday, August 22

Lasagna w/breadstick or chickeb paty on bun, green beans, grape tomatoes

Thursday, August 23

Turkey bacon melt or chicken nuggets w/dinner roll, corn, fresh broccoli, milk

Friday, August 24

Pizza calzone or Rib B Que, oven fries, baby carrots w/dip

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.