HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of August 20-24:
K-6 Breakfast Menu
Monday, August 20
French toast fruit and juice, milk
Tuesday, August 21
Poptarts, fruit and juice, milk
Wednesday, August 22
Sausage/Pancake, fruit and juice, milk
Thursday, August 23
Cereal, fruit and juice, milk
Friday, August 24
Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk
K-6 Lunch menu
Monday, August 20
Chicken drumstick w/ roll, mashed potatoes, cucumber slices, juice, milk
Tuesday, August 21
Bosco cheese sticks, pizza sauce, green beans, fruit, milk
Wednesday, August 22
Hot dog, baked beans, grape tomatoes, fruit, milk
Thursday, August 23
Rib B Que, oven fries, celery sticks w/dip, fruit, milk
Friday, August 24
Turkey & Cheese melt, corn, fresh broccoli, fruit, milk
Junior High Lunch menu
Monday, August 20
Chicken drumstick w/ roll, mashed potatoes, cucumber slices, juice, milk
Tuesday, August 21
Bosco cheese sticks, pizza sauce, green beans, fruit, milk
Wednesday, August 22
Hot dog, baked beans, grape tomatoes, fruit, milk
Thursday, August 23
Spicy chicken on bun, oven fries, celery sticks w/dip, fruit, milk
Friday, August 24
Turkey bacon melt, corn, fresh broccoli, fruit, milk
High School Lunch menu
Monday, August 20
Chicken drumstick w/ biscuit or pulled pork on bun, mashed potatoes, cucumber slices
Tuesday, August 21
Coney w/cheese or cheeseburger, baked beans, celery sticks w/dip
Wednesday, August 22
Lasagna w/breadstick or chickeb paty on bun, green beans, grape tomatoes
Thursday, August 23
Turkey bacon melt or chicken nuggets w/dinner roll, corn, fresh broccoli, milk
Friday, August 24
Pizza calzone or Rib B Que, oven fries, baby carrots w/dip
Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.