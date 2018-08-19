Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

July 26

Deacon M. Minna, felonious assault (2)

Marcus W. Blanton, theft

William R. Bowne, theft

July 27

Fontana N. Oberschlake, theft without consent

Alyssa A. Boian, theft

Juanita J. Robinson, warrant arrest

Delon Branch, warrant arrest

July 28

Jason W. Hardy, theft

Austin J. Williams, OVI

Traquan D. L. Brown, warrant arrest

Jerry G. White, warrant arrest (2)

Stephen A. Morrow, felony warrant arrest

Jeremy B. Treadway, disorderly conduct

Anthony D. Turner, domestic violence

July 29

Barry E. Pitts, warrant arrest

Robert D. Boykin, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct

Morgan K. White, assault

Gilberto Lopez-Garcia, OVI, obstructing official business

July 30

Mitchell L. Rue, felony warrant arrest

Brooke M. Grewe, theft

Chad M. Abrams, criminal trespass

Deona S. Carter, warrant arrest

Christopher L. Anders, theft

John A. Johnson, theft without consent

July 31

Tara L. Ernst, felony warrant, felony drug possession, falsification, obstructing official business

Briana J. Cathey, possession of drug abuse instruments

Jerry C. Brandt, Jr., disorderly conduct

Antone N. brown, disorderly conduct

John D. Bartee, warrant arrest

Matthew C. Sprinkle, warratn arrest

August 1

Michelle . Renner, felony drug possession, drug paraphernalia

William J. Moore, felony drug possession, drug paraphernalia

Skylynn P. Womble-Short, theft, felony heroin possession, drug possession

Daniel A. Johnston, disorderly conduct

Eddie J. Wagner, disorderly conduct

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

