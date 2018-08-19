Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
July 26
Deacon M. Minna, felonious assault (2)
Marcus W. Blanton, theft
William R. Bowne, theft
July 27
Fontana N. Oberschlake, theft without consent
Alyssa A. Boian, theft
Juanita J. Robinson, warrant arrest
Delon Branch, warrant arrest
July 28
Jason W. Hardy, theft
Austin J. Williams, OVI
Traquan D. L. Brown, warrant arrest
Jerry G. White, warrant arrest (2)
Stephen A. Morrow, felony warrant arrest
Jeremy B. Treadway, disorderly conduct
Anthony D. Turner, domestic violence
July 29
Barry E. Pitts, warrant arrest
Robert D. Boykin, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct
Morgan K. White, assault
Gilberto Lopez-Garcia, OVI, obstructing official business
July 30
Mitchell L. Rue, felony warrant arrest
Brooke M. Grewe, theft
Chad M. Abrams, criminal trespass
Deona S. Carter, warrant arrest
Christopher L. Anders, theft
John A. Johnson, theft without consent
July 31
Tara L. Ernst, felony warrant, felony drug possession, falsification, obstructing official business
Briana J. Cathey, possession of drug abuse instruments
Jerry C. Brandt, Jr., disorderly conduct
Antone N. brown, disorderly conduct
John D. Bartee, warrant arrest
Matthew C. Sprinkle, warratn arrest
August 1
Michelle . Renner, felony drug possession, drug paraphernalia
William J. Moore, felony drug possession, drug paraphernalia
Skylynn P. Womble-Short, theft, felony heroin possession, drug possession
Daniel A. Johnston, disorderly conduct
Eddie J. Wagner, disorderly conduct
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.