Community Calendar

Huber Heights City Council meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights City Council will old its next regular meeting on Monday, August 27 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road. The meeting is open to the public.

Huber Heights Community Movie Night

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Arts and Beautification Commission invites the public to free Community Movie Nights at Eichelberger Ampitheater. Movies start about 9 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket. The movie on Friday, September 1 is Coco (rescheduled from May 19 due to weather.) Community Movie Night is sponsored by Burke Orthodontics, Roosters, and Carriage Trails.

Ward 1 Community Meeting

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Council Member for Ward 1 Richard Shaw has scheduled a community meeting on Saturday, August 25 from 10 a.m. to noon at Ohio Institute of Allied Health, 6245 Old Troy Pike (behind Jet’s Pizza). Coffee and donuts will be provided.

Song Fest at Apostolic House of Prayer

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Apostolic House of Prayer will host a Gospel Song Fest on Saturday, Aug. 25 from 3-6 p.m. on the church grounds at 5300 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights. Please bring your own chair.

Texas Roadhouse Back to School Bash

HUBER HEIGHTS — Texas Roadhouse will hold its annual Back to School Bash and Stuff the Bus event on Tuesday, August 28 from 5 – 8 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring school supplies for the Huber Heights City Schools. Donors will be given a free appetizer on their next visit. 10 percent of all food sales will be donated to Every Warrior Plays and there will be a rib eating context between the Huber Heights Police and Fire Departments. School supplies can also be dropped off at the Heights Cafe and the Huber Heights Farmers Market.

Square Dance Classes Offered in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Double H Square Dance Club will be offering western style square dance lessons beginning Tuesday Sept 11. The class will meet each week at the Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church Activity Center, 7505 Taylorsville Rd, on Tuesday nights, 7:00p.m. to 9:00 p.m. until early May next year. Square dancing is a popular activity in the Dayton area with several clubs in surrounding towns providing opportunities to dance in Huber Heights each month and other communities. The lesson for the first night is free and subsequent lessons are $3:00 per person. Casual attire is suggested and no experience is necessary. Lessons are for ages 10 and up, including senior citizen ages. For more information you may contact the instructor, Mr. Bob Jones, (937) 339-1286;or Ron and Joyce, (937) 233-6897; or Richard and Marge Risner, (937) 864-7233.

Boneyard Build-Off

DAYTON — Celebrate sustainable living on the Green Street at this year’s Dayton Maker Faire and join us at the Boneyard Build-Off field for exhibits games and music as we task four local teams to build a “mystery” challenge using junk materials from Mendelson’s in a “Junkyard War” style competition. The Build-Off will take place Sunday, Aug 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd. in Dayton.

The culmination of the challenge will take place on Sunday, August 5, at 2:45 p.m. as the four teams reveal their masterpieces and race to win the competition! Join the Montgomery County Commissioners, Dayton History, Make-It-Dayton and Wilderness Agency as they judge the creations and award the winning team.

Cancer Companions

HUBER HEIGHTS – Are you are someone you know is suffering from the chaos of cancer? Do you feel alone during your journey? If so, Cancer Companions is here for you. Cancer Companions is a progra.m. that provides moral and spiritual support to cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, fa.m.ily members, and friends. This progra.m. is designed to help those affected by cancer see God throughout their journey. To register or gain additional information contact Pastor Latoya at 937.236.5970 or latoyawsulphurgrove.org.

Grief Ministry at Sulphur Grove

HUBER HEIGHTS – The Grief Ministry at Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church serves the purpose of standing alongside to support those who have encountered an indirect or significant loss in their lives. This ministry focuses on caring, loving, and encouraging each person through their grief journey. We have group meetings on the first and third Thursday of the month.

The Grief Ministry tea.m. will be hosting the afternoon (1:30 p.m. -3:00 p.m.) grief sessions at the YMCA in Huber Heights. The evening (6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.) sessions will remain at the church.

Kiser High School alumni meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the a.m.erican Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

North Dayton Gold Star Referral Club to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — Gold Star Referral Clubs are groups of business professionals who get together to help build each others business. The North Dayton referral Partners consists of quality business people who meet over breakfast in order to build relationships, increase business and exchange referrals.

Come visit us at The Heights Café, located at 6178 Cha.m.bersburg Road in Huber Heights on Wednesday from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. Contact Al Harmon at 937-623-3246, with any questions.

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To have your item included in the community calendar, email it to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.

