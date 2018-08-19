AAA offices collect school supplies

HUBER HEIGHTS — While no one is ready to think summer is over quite yet, the reality is that back-to-school time is coming soon. In an effort to help local schools, AAA will collect school supplies through August 26 at locations in the Miami Valley area. The AAA office in Huber Heights is located at 8381 Old Troy Pike.

The campaign, “Building Blocks to Support Our Future Members,” encourages AAA associates, members and the general public to donate new, unused school supplies. The local schools supported by the collection drive are chosen by AAA associates and after the donations are collected, AAA associates will deliver the supplies to their chosen school.

“AAA cares deeply about the communities in which we live and serve,” says Public Affairs Manager Cindy Antrican. “AAA aims to ensure that students have what they need when they get to school, which takes pressure off children and families and gets the school year started right.”

AAA members and the general public are invited to participate by bringing new and unwrapped school supplies to any AAA locations in the Miami Valley region.