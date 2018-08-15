Lambert indicted for Huber Heights murder

HUBER HEIGHTS — Levi Dalton Lambert, 19, has been indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury for the shooting death of Evan Lewis, also 19.

The shooting occurred Sunday, August 5 on Hilgeford Road in Huber Heights. Police found the victim near Bellefontaine Road and had Lewis transported to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died of his wounds.

On Wednesday, the grand jury indicted Lambert on two counts of murder, one count of discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, felonious assault with a deadly weapon, felonious assault causing serious physical harm, and tampering with evidence.

Each count, except tampering, has a 3-year firearm specification attached.

Lambert remains in the Montgomery County Jail with bond set at $1 million. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 21 at 8:30 a.m.

Levi Dalton Lambert https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_LambertMug-1.jpg Levi Dalton Lambert MCSO photo

19-year old Evan Lewis fatally shot on Aug. 5