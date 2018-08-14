Council votes for new businesses

HUBER HEIGHTS — You could say Huber Heights City Council was taking care of business at Monday night’s council meeting. Council passed a number of items that will bring new businesses to the city or allow existing businesses to expand.

After a public hearing, council passed an ordinance that approved some changes to the Camping World development at 8001 Old Troy Pike. Camping World will open in the old Gander Mountain building and plans to build a 16,000-aquare foot service bay for recreational vehicles next to the store. Council approved some changes in the original plan, including a 50-foot high sign for the store.

Council also approved a Community Reinvestment Area for the Aldi grocery store on Brandt Pike. The city is granting a 100% tax abatement for 15 years for Aldi, which plans a $1.4 million addition at the site.

Council authorized the sale of 2.26 acres of city land to Stoops Freightliner at 7800 Centre Point Blvd. for around $89,000. Stoops plans to expand its business on the property.

Council also approved the Brandt Pike Revitalization zoning overlay, designed to make the business area more attractive for businesses.

Also on Monday night, council:



Appointed Donna Hess to an unexpired term on the Property Maintenance Review Board ending Dec. 31, 2018; and appointed John Roberts to an unexpired term on the Property Maintenance Review Board ending Dec. 31, 2019.



Authorized the city manager on a vote of 6-1 to seek bids for installation of fencing and walking paths at the Menlo Park Dog Park. Janell Smith voted no.



Approved seeking bids for new playground equipment at Thomas Cloud Park.



Approved an assessment plan to pay for streets in 33 new lots in the Carriage Trails development. Residents will be assessed $600 per lot for 25 years.



Approved assessments for the 2018 sidewalk plan and approved the 2019 sidewalk program. The targeted area for the 2019 program includes portions of Hemingway Road, Holbrook Drive, Helwig Drive, Celestine Street, Hartwick Lane, Corsica Drive and Cicero Court. Council Members Glenn Otto and Richard Shaw both requested that the city look into expanding the program.



Approved a resolution to solicit bids for the Cosner Drive lift station replacement project at a cost not to exceed $440,000.



Approved seeking bids for the Mark Avenue water main extension, not to exceed $50,000.



Approved hiring the Kleingers Group to prepare plans for phase 4 of the Chambersburg Road widening project.



Councilman Richard Shaw announced he will hold a Ward 1 public meeting Aug. 25 at the Ohio Institute of Allied Health and said the owner of the new business moving into the old TGIF building will be on hand to explain plans. Smith invited Purple Heart recipients and other military veterans to attend the next council work session where she plans to discuss making Huber Heights a Purple Heart City.

Council will hold its next work session on Aug. 21, 6 p.m. at city hall. The next city council meeting will be held Aug. 27, 7 p.m., at city hall.

By Dave Lindeman For the Courier

Reach Dave Lindeman at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

