Smith vows to fight recall vote

HUBER HEIGHTS — The complete text of Ward 2 Council Member Janell Smith’s statement at Monday night’s council meeting:

In November 2015 the constituents of Ward 2 elected me on a simple platform – to ask tough questions about this city’s government and administration that had gone unanswered for too long; and to insist on answers to those questions. As a resident of Huber Heights prior to my election I recognized what so many of my constituents had recognized; that Huber Heights seemed to govern without the consent of the governed. A government built on political patronage, secrecy and cronyism cannot survive for long. This is what compelled me to run.

The true extent of those corrosive influences became apparent to me early in my term. Indeed, I learned immediately that as long as I accepted the way things had always been done and didn’t make waves, I would be welcomed into that system with open arms.

Instead I kept my promise to my constituents. I demanded answers to hard questions about the “spoils system.” I shed disinfecting sunlight on the backdoor deals and secrecy that shrouded the decision-making process. I have refused to be corrupted by those influences.

And make no mistake, that is what this recall petition is really about. The old guard in any shielded system will always fight tooth-and-nail to maintain it. There is no strategy more time-tested for doing that than to remove the agitators and cast them as pariahs; as they now try to do to me through this recall petition.

But I have faith that the last bastion of our democracy – the voters – will recognize those tactics for what they are. It is the voters, not the council or the oligarchs, who have the right to recall a council member under our city charter. I firmly believe the voters will send a message – that they meant what they said when they elected me in 2015: “The days of the old system in this city are numbered.” When the residents make that message clear, and that mandate known, I will continue to wage the battle they elected me to fight.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_Janell-Smith_web-1.jpeg Contributed photo

Councilwoman Janell Smith’s complete statement to council

By Dave Lindeman For the Courier

Reach Dave Lindeman at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Dave Lindeman at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.