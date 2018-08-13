Posted on by

Seniors learn CPR, fire extinguisher use


Huber Heights Fire Division Lt. John Russell visited the Huber Heights Senior Center last week to demonstrate the proper use of a fire extinguisher and to demonstrate CPR. For more information on fire prevention programs, contact the fire department at (937) 233-1564.





