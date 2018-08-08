Neighbors give back at National Night Out blood drive

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile hit the road for the 35th annual National Night Out on Aug. 7. It was the second year the Huber Heights Night Out included a blood drive in the community celebration dedicated to the theme of neighbors watching out for neighbors.

The Huber Heights Police Department sponsored the Night Out Blood Drive at Wayne High School and many officers and public safety workers were the first to donate. HHPD Officer Liz Hogue donated on the Bloodmobile before heading back to meet neighbors at the public affairs booth.

“Having the blood drive out here fits in because we’re giving,” said Liz. “We as first responders are out to save lives, fight crime and keep people safe and donating blood is the same thing. I’m O negative, a rare blood type, and if I can give to everyone why not donate.”

With back-to-school looming, many donors saw the Night Out blood drive as a convenient time to give. The Huber Heights Night Out Blood Drive totaled 30 donors, 26 donations and nine first-time donors for 104 percent of collection goal.

Law enforcement put heavy hardware on display at the Night Out at Wayne High. Neighbors could inspect the Dayton Bomb Squad robot or the imposing tank-like Police Tactical/Rescue vehicle from the Regional Emergency Response Team.

Organizers worried that a forecast of heavy thunderstorms might turn Night Out into a wash out. But skies remained clear and crowds gathered for an evening of food, games, public safety displays and entertainment.

Huber Heights Police Officer Liz Hogue was one of the blood donors during the National Night Out blood drive held at Wayne High School on Tuesday, Aug. 7. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_Hogue.jpeg Huber Heights Police Officer Liz Hogue was one of the blood donors during the National Night Out blood drive held at Wayne High School on Tuesday, Aug. 7. Contributed photo