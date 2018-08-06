Kondas Dental Group to Give Kids a Smile

HUBER HEIGHTS — On Saturday, August 18, Kondas Dental Group will be busy improving the oral health of children throughout the community through Give Kids A Smile. The Give Kids A Smile program is a collaborative effort among the American Dental Association, the Ohio Dental Association and other state and local dental societies throughout the U.S. to provide dental care and oral health education to children without dental insurance.

On Saturday, August 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. volunteers from Kondas Dental Group, including Dr. Chris Kondas and Dr. Jonathan Wells, will provide free exams, cleanings, sealants, fluoride and education for children 13 years and under in the community. These efforts are made to improve oral health literacy, and creating a path for children towards healthier smiles. Children will be taught proper brushing and flossing techniques and why food and drinks with high sugar content should be substituted for healthier options to protect their teeth from cavities. Appointments are on a first call first served basis, by calling 937-236-2800. Reserving an appointment time is highly recommended. The event will be held at 8708 Troy Pike, Huber Heights.

“We believe everyone deserves a healthy mouth and a beautiful smile,” said Kondas. “We want every patient to feel welcome and comfortable, and have a great experience while in our care; The Give Kids a Smile event gives us a chance to reach the children within our community who may not have access to dental care and oral health education.”

Through the Give Kids A Smile program, dentists and dental professionals across the state and nation volunteer their time to provide screenings, treatments and oral health education to children. Across Ohio, more than $13.5 million in donated dental care and oral health education has been provided through 15 years of Give Kids A Smile.

This year, more than 2,300 dentists, dental professionals and educators will volunteer to educate children about good oral health and provide dental services to nearly 25,000 Ohio children.

Dr. Chris Kondas, pictured with his patient Cooper, along with Dr. Jonathan Wells and volunteers from Kondas Dental Group will be offering free dental checks, teeth cleaning, flouride, and dental education during Give Kids A Smile on August 18. Call 236-2800 for an appointment. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_Kondas.jpeg Dr. Chris Kondas, pictured with his patient Cooper, along with Dr. Jonathan Wells and volunteers from Kondas Dental Group will be offering free dental checks, teeth cleaning, flouride, and dental education during Give Kids A Smile on August 18. Call 236-2800 for an appointment. Contributed photo

Free exams, cleanings, and flouride available August 18